Ocean Grove Lock In ‘Bored Of The City’ 2023 East Coast Tour

Ocean Grove are bored of the same old capital cities, so they’re taking their live show to a number of oft-overlooked regional locations along Australia’s East Coast.

The genre-bending alt-rockers will hit the road this April, announcing headline dates in Newcastle, Penrith, Wollongong, Canberra, Albury, Bendigo, Geelong, Belgrave, Frankston, Gold Coast and the Sunshine Coast.

“We cut our teeth on regional tours around Australia back when OG was starting out,” vocalist Dale Tanner said in a statement.

“Hopping in a van (or in our case – my ute) and taking to the highways led us to some of the most outrageous and memorable times of our career and lives. It’s been well over six years since putting together a regional headline tour of our own and we are so psyched to finally return to so many great parts of the country and revive this energy that defined the early years of the band.”

The band will be armed with their latest full-length album, 2022’s Up In The Air Forever, and bringing mates Deez Nuts and Bloom along for the ride.

Tanner and the rest of the crew believe that nothing compares to performing in “far-flung places” away from the major cities. “The rarity of the occasion creates something pretty special,” he said. “No one in the room takes the moment for granted, including the band, and you feel proud to be part of something bigger, a community that just needed its chance to shine. They’ve been asking for it, so here we f**king go!”

Wednesday, 12th April – Newcastle Hotel, Newcastle NSW

Thursday, 13th April – Tattersalls Hotel, Penrith NSW

Friday, 14th April – La La Las, Wollongong NSW

Saturday, 15th April – Uc Hub, Canberra ACT

Sunday, 16th April – Beer Deluxe, Albury NSW

Wednesday, 19th April – Tonic Bar, Bendigo VIC

Thursday, 20th April – Barwon Club, Geelong VIC

Friday, 21st April – Sooki Lounge, Belgrave VIC

Saturday, 22nd April – Pelly Bar, Frankston VIC

Thursday, 27th April – Mo’s Desert Clubhouse, Gold Coast QLD

Friday, 28th April – Solbar, Sunshine Coast QLD

All shows 18+. Tickets on sale now via Destroy All Lines

