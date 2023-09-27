Set Times Announced for Out of the Wood Festival 2023

Western Australian festival Out of the Woods has unveiled the full set times for its upcoming event in early October. The festival hosts three stages – the Woodland, Sunshine, and Little Bird stages. The main live acts will perform on the Woodland stage, while Sunshine is devoted to electronic artists.

Broods, Northeast Party House, and ‘Sweet Disposition’ hitmakers The Temper Trap will close the festival on Saturday night, while DMA’s, Skegss, and Chet Faker will hit the stage on Sunday. On the Sunshine stage, KLP and Homopolitan will headline Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Boy & Bear: ‘Strange World’

Out of the Woods has relocated to Fremantle this year, taking over Esplanade Park in Fremantle on Saturday, 7th and Sunday, 8th October. Aside from the artists mentioned above, there’ll be sets from Montaigne, Winston Surfshirt, Meg Mac, Django Django, Boy & Bear, Kinder, Kita Alexander, Ruby Fields, Slumberjack, Stace Cadet, Dulcie, Rabbit Island, Pond‘s Shiny Joe Ryan and more.

It’s the second edition of the festival, which describes itself as being “fiercely proud Western Australian owned and operated”, having launched in 2022 with Angus & Julia Stone, Ball Park Music, Hermitude, and The Jungle Giants.

See the full set times below; Out of the Woods takes place on Saturday, 7th and Sunday, 8th October.

Out of the Woods Set Times 2023

Saturday, 7th October (Click to expand)

Sunday, 8th October (Click to expand)

Out of the Woods 2023

Boy & Bear

Broods (NZ)

Chet Faker

Django Django (UK)

DMA’S

Kinder

Kita Alexander

KLP

Late Nite Tuff Guy

Meg Mac

Montaigne

Northeast Party House

Ruby Fields

Skegss

Slumberjack

Stace Cadet

The Temper Trap

Winston Surfshirt

Adoration Station

Angie Colman

Chela

Claudie Joy

Clove

Dulcie

Finn Pearson

Get Down Club

Grunge Barbie

Homopolitan

Humble Armada

Jeff’s House

Loveshovel

Ningaloo Records

Paige Valentine

Project Bexx

The Psychotic Reactions

Ra Ra Viper

Rabbit Island

Shiny Joe Ryan & the Sky Dolphins

Smoked Trout

Smol Fish

UK Hun

Dates & Venue

Saturday, 7th and Sunday, 8th October – Esplanade Park, Fremantle

Tickets on sale now.

