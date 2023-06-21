Earl Sweatshirt, Lil Tjay Lead Yours & Owls 2023 Lineup

Wollongong’s Yours & Owls Festival has announced the lineup for its 2023 event, which will take place over the weekend of Saturday, 14th and Sunday, 15th October at its new home, the University of Wollongong. Leading the lineup are American rappers Earl Sweatshirt and Lil Tjay, plus British singer Bakar.

Other international highlights on the bill include American punk rock veterans Descendents, trap-jazz fusion luminary Masego, New Zealand duo Broods, indie-pop outfit Peach Pit and Hobo Johnson. Big local names include producer Golden Features (who recently announced his forthcoming second album), hip-hop trio Hilltop Hoods, homegrown favourite Chet Faker, Meg Mac, Ocean Alley, Safia and Vera Blue.

Earl Sweatshirt – ‘Tabula Rasa’ (feat. Armand Hammer)

Further down the bill, you’ve got rockers Angel Du$t, viral Canadian singer-songwriter Ekkstacy and British indie band Sorry. The lineup also features the likes of Oliver Tree, Wallice, Fazerdaze, Forest Claudette, Royel Otis, RVG, Pacific Avenue, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers and plenty more.

See the full lineup below. Tickets will go on sale next Thursday, 29th June at 8am AEST via Moshtix. There’s a pre-sale beginning a day earlier on Wednesday, 28th June, which you can register for here. There are both general tickets and VIP packages.

Last month, Yours & Owls organisers Ben Tillman, Adam Smith and Baluun Jones announced they had inked a three-year partnership with the University of Wollongong for the university to host the event. As part of the deal, the Yours & Owls team will take over the UOW campus for the festival, with the university’s grounds, ovals and laneways being utilised.

“We are delighted to be returning home to UOW to present Yours and Owls within the campus grounds,” Tillman said in a statement at the time. “We are excited to welcome patrons to experience the festival in the space where the initial idea was hatched all those years ago. Our team have been busy creating ways to bring the multitude of spaces available to us alive across the campus.”

The relocation comes after last year’s edition of Yours & Owls was cancelled just days before it was due to begin as a result of extreme flooding, with the former Stuart Park site unable to be used. The festival last took place in 2020.

Yours & Owls Festival 2023

Saturday, 14th – Sunday, 15th October – University of Wollongong

Bakar

Broods

Chet Faker

Descendents

Earl Sweatshirt

Golden Features

Hilltop Hoods

Hobo Johnson

Lil Tjay

Masego

Meg Mac

Ocean Alley

Oliver Tree

Peach Pit

Safia

Vera Blue

Angel Du$t

Big Wett

Daily J

Dice

Ekkstacy

Fazerdaze

Forest Claudette

James Marriott

King Mala

Old Mervs

Pacific Avenue

Phony Ppl

Redhook

Royal Otis

RVG

Shagrock

Sorry

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers

Teenage Dads

The Grogans

The Rions

The Terrys

The Vanns

Tia Gostelow

Wallice

Babyface Mal

Billy Otto

Full Flower Moon Band

Girl and Girl

Go-Jo

Lazywax

Phoebe Go

Possehot

Rum Jungle

Stevan

Stumps

These New South Whales

Towns

YB

Wiigz

Archie

Blue Vedder

Dust

Flowertruck

Garage Sale

Greatest Hits

Gut Health

Hallie

Lucy Sugerman

Nerve Damage

Our Carlson

Pirra

Sesame Girl

Terminal Sleep

The Empty Threats

Bronte Alva

Busty

Charbel

Chimers

Chloe Dadd

Circadia

Drift

J.Rumz

Kid Pharoah

Kloker

Lizzie Jack and the Beanstalks

Major Arcana

MFV

Plastic Bath

Private Wives

Ricky’s Breath

Steve Bourk

Tawny Port

The Morning Star

The Sweaty Bettys

Cleo

Club Angel

DJ PGZ

Jon Watts b2b LGL

Kornel Kovcas

Lauren Hansom b2b Mike Who

Luca Lozano

Object Blue b2b TSVI

Sam Alfred

Seb Wildblood

Skatebard

Tangela

Tickets on sale Thursday, 29th June

Further Reading

Yours & Owls Festival Moves to the University of Wollongong, Confirms 2023 Dates

A Guide to Every Australian Music Festival Happening in 2023

For Fans Of: Juice WRLD | Introducing: Lil Tjay