Paramore Announce Sydney & Melbourne Listening Events For New Album ‘This Is Why’

Hot on the heels of announcing a bunch of pop-up stores in honour of their forthcoming comeback album This Is Why, Paramore have now shared ~The News~ about a pair of special listening parties where fans can preview the LP in full, days prior to its release.

They’re going down at Sydney’s Redeye Records (5pm) and Melbourne’s Greville Records (6pm), this coming Monday, 6th February.

Paramore: ‘C’est Comme Ça’

The free Aussie record store parties are part of a global listening event, which are taking place right around the globe ahead of the Paramore LP’s official release day on Friday, 10th February.

Paramore stans in Sydney and Melbourne will then be able to celebrate by ducking into one of the band’s local pop-up stores that weekend (details below).

This Is Why serves as the follow-up to the band’s acclaimed 2017 record After Laughter, which spawned the singles ‘Hard Times’ and ‘Rose-Coloured Boy’. It follows two solo albums from lead singer Hayley Williams: 2020’s Petals For Armor and 2021’s FLOWERS for VASES / descansos.

We’ve already heard a few tracks from the release – the title track landed last September (and reached #45 in the triple j Hottest 100), ‘The News‘ was released in December, and the latest single, ‘C’est Comme Ça’ (above), dropped a couple of weeks ago.

“I’m trying to get un-addicted to a survival narrative,” Williams said of the latest single. “The idea of imminent doom is less catastrophic to me than not knowing anything about the future or my part in it. The guys and I are all in much more stable places in our lives than ever before. And somehow that is harder for me to adjust to.”

Catch all the details of Paramore’s Aussie listening parties and pop-up stores for This Is Why below.

Hopefully a tour announce isn’t far behind them…

Paramore ‘This Is Why’ Listening Parties

5pm, Monday, 6th February – Red Eye Records, Sydney NSW

6pm, Monday, 6th February – Greville Records, Melbourne VIC

Paramore Pop-Up Shops

10am to 5pm, Saturday, 11th February – Golden Age Cinema, Surry Hills, Sydney

10am to 5pm, Sunday, 12th February – Oshi Gallery, Collingwood, Melbourne

More details can be found on the Sydney and Melbourne event pages.

