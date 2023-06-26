Paramore Announce 2023 Australian Tour Dates

Having teased the announcement on social media for the last week, Paramore have announced they’ll return to Australia for an east coast tour this November. The trio of Hayley Williams, Zac Farro, and Taylor York will kick off proceedings in Brisbane on Wednesday, 22nd November, before playing in the Domain in Sydney (which will be their biggest Australian headline show ever) and finally Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on Monday, 27th November.

It’s the band’s first tour since they were here in 2018 in the wake of the album After Laughter. The band released their sixth studio album This Is Why in early 2023, spearheaded by the singles ‘C’est Comme Ça’, ‘The News’, and the title track.

Paramore: ‘This Is Why’

Paramore will be joined at all shows on the Australian tour by US singer Remi Wolf, who recently circled the country playing Beyond The Valley, Wildlands, and Field Day over summer. A portion of all ticket sales will be donated to food rescue organisation OzHarvest.

The band have been on tour for most of 2023, including notching up support slots for Taylor Swift on her Eras tour (speaking of, Australian Eras tour dates have recently been announced). Williams was also recently revealed as a guest feature on Swift’s upcoming re-release of Speak Now.

Last week, Williams jumped on stage with the Foo Fighters at Bonnaroo festival to rip through the band’s classic ‘My Hero’. Watch it all go down here.

Paramore Australian Tour 2023

Wednesday, 22nd November – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Saturday, 25th November – The Domain Sydney

Monday, 27th November – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne Vic

Tickets will go on sale Thursday, 6th July via Frontier Touring. A Frontier Members pre-sale will run from Monday, 3rd July.

