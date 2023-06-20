Taylor Swift Is Bringing the ‘Eras’ Tour to Australia in February 2024

Taylor Swift has announced she will bring her Eras tour to Australia in February 2024. As recently rumoured, the megastar will play five dates in Melbourne and Sydney. The tour will begin with a pair of shows at Melbourne Cricket Ground (on Friday 16th and 17th February) before three consecutive dates at Sydney’s Accor Stadium between Friday, 23rd and Sunday, 25th February. Swift will be joined on the tour for all dates by American singer Sabrina Carpenter.

Tickets for Swift’s first Australian shows in over half a decade will go on sale next Friday, 30th June – 10am for the Sydney dates, 2pm for Melbourne. There’s an American Express pre-sale for VIP packages beginning Monday, 26th June, with a Frontier Members pre-sale starting Wednesday, 28th June. Find all ticketing details here.

Swift last toured Australia in 2018 in support of her sixth album, Reputation. Since then, she’s released four more studio albums: 2019’s Lover, the folk-influenced Folklore and Evermore in 2020, and last year’s Midnights. She’s also released two new versions of older albums as part of ongoing re-recording project sparked by the 2019 dispute over her master recordings. Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version) were both released in 2021. Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) will be released next month.

The Eras world tour began in North America in March this year, and will stretch into late August before dates in Buenos Aires, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo in November. On each date of the tour, Swift has travelled back throughout her catalogue, with the shows serving as a tribute to all of Swift’s studio albums thus far. The retrospective shows feature 44-song setlists, typically reachng as far back as 2008’s Fearless and as recent as last year’s Midnights.

Attempts by fans to buy tickets for the North American leg of the tour sparked significant service failures, customer delays and other issues on Ticketmaster when they went on sale through the ticketing platform.

Taylor Swift Eras 2024 Australian Tour

with special guest Sabrina Carpenter

Friday, 16th + Saturday, 17th February – Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Friday, 23rd + Saturday, 24th + Sunday, 25th February – Accor Stadium, Sydney

Tickets on sale Friday, 30th June

