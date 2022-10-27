Peaches Announces ‘The Teaches of Peaches’ 2023 Australian Anniversary Tour

Peaches has announced her first Australian shows since 2017. The feminist icon and pop provocateur will return down under with her The Teaches of Peaches Anniversary Tour, after a string of sold-out shows across North America, Europe and the UK.

Peaches will be coming our way in February and March in 2023, playing headline shows in Byron Bay, Brisbane, Adelaide, Sydney and Melbourne. The artist will also be appearing at Tasmania’s Mona Foma festival, the Perth Festival, and doing a special DJ set in Sydney in honour of Sydney World Pride.

WATCH: Peaches – ‘Fuck the Pain Away’ Live

“So incredibly happy to announce the continuation of The Teaches of Peaches Anniversary Tour into 2023!” the artist said in a press statement.

“I can’t wait to celebrate, with you all, 20 years on and reimagine the power that is The Teaches of Peaches album live across Australia and New Zealand. We’re ready for you down under!!!! Show us your map of Tassie cuz I’m about to give you everything I’ve got! It’s been a while! Let’s set it off!”

You can catch all the details below.

The Teaches of Peaches was the Canadian artist’s second studio album, and her first under the stage name ‘Peaches’. It was released on September 5, 2000.

Peaches – The Teaches of Peaches Anniversary Tour

Thursday, 16th February 2023 – Beach Hotel, Byron Bay NSW

Tickets on sale Nov 2 at 10am AEDT

Friday, 17th February 2023 – Powerhouse, Brisbane QLD

Tickets on sale Oct 27 at 10am AEST

Friday, 24th February 2023 – Mona Foma Hobart Mona Sessions, Hobart TAS

Tickets on sale now

Sunday, 26th February 2023 – The Rechabite, Perth Festival, Perth WA

Tickets on sale Oct 27 for Friends of the Festival & Music Members

Public on sale Nov 3 at 12pm AWST

Wednesday, 1st March 2023 – The Gov, Adelaide SA

Tickets on sale Nov 2 at 10am ACDT

Friday, 3rd March 2023 – Sydney Town Hall, Sydney World Pride 2023 (Special DJ Show)

Tickets on sale now

Saturday, 4th March 2023 – City Recital Hall, Sydney NSW

Tickets on sale Oct 27 at 10am AEDT

Wednesday, 8th March 2023 – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Tickets on sale Nov 2 at 10am AEDT

Further Reading:

King Gizzard Remix Album To Ft. DJ Shadow, Peaches, Flaming Lips & More

REVIEW: Southbound Festival 2016 – Sir Stewart Bovell Park, Busselton 27/12/16 – 29/12/16

REVIEW: Meredith Music Festival – Meredith 09-11/12/16