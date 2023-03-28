Phoebe Bridgers Presents Taylor Swift with 2023 iHeartRadio Innovator Award

Phoebe Bridgers has presented Taylor Swift with the 2023 iHeartRadio Innovator Award at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Monday, 27th March. It was the first time the award, which honours artists who have “impacted global pop culture throughout their career”, had been given to an artist since 2019 (when it was bestowed upon Alicia Keys).

Introducing the award, Bridgers said she was inspired from a very early age by Swift. “I heard a girl not much older than me singing a song about her own life, and that song was really good,” Bridgers told the crowd. “Taylor has always told the truth. She’s written songs from exactly where she is.”

Phoebe Bridgers: “Taylor Swift Has Always Told The Truth”

phoebe introducing taylor’s award tonight at the iHeartRadio Awards! #iHeartAwards2023 pic.twitter.com/sfxQhtNc4y — boygenius updates ? (@xboygeniusxhq) March 28, 2023

“Her music shifted genre in the same way life does — in the same way being 16 is totally incomparable to being 18, 22, 25, 28,” Bridgers continued. “I’m grateful that I’ve grown up in a world with Taylor Swift in it. Or, ‘The World (Taylor’s Version)’.”

In her acceptance speech, Swift – who just started her mammoth Eras world tour – said she was flattered, and throughout her career she had always tried to make the right decision. “Oftentimes in any industry people are looking for a precedent, or data that shows this idea is a good one,” Swift said. “But I think the coolest ideas or moves or choices are the new ones.”

She went on to thank her fans for always backing her up. “I really want everyone to know, especially young people, that the hundreds or thousands of dumb ideas that I’ve had have led me to my good ideas,” she continued. “You have to give yourself permission to fail.”

“I try as hard as I can not to fail cause it’s embarrassing, but I do give myself permission to, and you should too. So go easy on yourselves, and make the right choices that feel right for you, and someday someone might think that you’ve been innovative. Thank you so much for this.”

Swift also picked up the award for Song of the Year for ‘Anti-Hero’, off her latest album Midnights. Bridgers is set to join Swift on the Eras tour throughout May; Australian tour dates have not yet been revealed, but they are expected to be announced very soon.

Phoebe Bridgers’ upcoming album with boygenius The Record is due out this Friday, 31st March.

