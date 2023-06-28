Actress, Teether Lead Phoenix Central Park’s Season IX Program

Sydney performing arts space Phoenix Central Park has announced the program for its ninth season, which will run from mid-July to late August. Leading the lineup is UK electronic musician Darren J. Cunningham, aka Actress. Cunningham – who will also perform in Melbourne as part of the inaugural Now or Never Festival – will will close out Phoenix Central Park’s ninth season on Thursday, 24th August.

This year’s program also includes a performance by Melbourne rapper Teether, who will perform at Phoenix Central Park on Tuesday, 8th August. The idiosyncratic artist will be playing songs from 2022 album MACHONA, joined by a live band including a guitarist, bassist and drummer for the first time.

Actress – ‘Dummy Corporation’

Gadigal artist Hylander has co-curated a two-night series at Phoenix Central Park titled Emerge, with the aim of celebrating First Nations creatives. Hylander will perform songs from his forthcoming EP angel b0i on Thursay, 27th July. Wiradjuri, Ngunawal, Ngambri and Gamilaraay electro-soul trio Bow and Arrow and Wiradjuri/Gadigal songwriter Akala Newman, who performs mononymously as Akala, will also play sets that evening.

Other artists who will perform as part of Phoenix Central Park’s ninth season program include composer Simon James Phillips, brother duo Ziggy and Miles, multi-instrumentalist Megan Alice Clune, Perth instrumental group Grievous Bodily Calm and producer/songwriter Jerome Blazé.

The season will begin with a four-date run of UNSANCTIFIED, a music/theatre work exploring the musical iterations of Shakespeare’s Ophelia, directed by Constantine Costi performed by soprano Alexandra Flood.

See Phoenix Central Park’s full season eight program via the venue’s website here. As with all Phoenix Central Park shows, tickets are free, but limited. You can enter the ballot for any of the above shows on their website to be in with a chance to attend.

Phoenix Central Park’s last season, in May and June, included performances from RVG, Arushi Jain, Babitha, Folk Bitch Trio, Mick Turner, Vv Pete and more.

