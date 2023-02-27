Pierce the Veil and Beartooth Announce 2023 Australian Co-Headline Tour

San Diego’s Pierce The Veil and Ohio outfit Beartooth have announced a co-headline tour of Australia in July this year. The two bands will kick things off in Fremantle on Saturday, 22nd July and visit Adelaide and Melbourne before finishing at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall on Saturday, 29th July.

They’ll be joined at all dates by Dayseeker, who are fresh from the release of their 2022 album Dark Sun. See all dates and details below.

Pierce The Veil: ’12 Fractures’

Pierce The Veil released their fifth album, The Jaws Of Life, in early February. The album – which landed at #8 on ARIA’s Top 50 Albums chart – is their to be made first without drummer Mike Fuentes, who left the band in 2017 after allegations of sexual misconduct. Piece The Veil found unexpected success in recent years thanks to TikTok, which helped send their track ‘King For A Day’ back into the charts a decade after its release.

Beartooth were last here in 2019, when they circled the country in support of their 2018 album Disease. They’ll be equipped with their 2021 album Below on the upcoming trip, which includes the singles ‘Devastation’, ‘The Past Is Dead’ and ‘Skin’.

Pierce The Veil & Beartooth Australian Tour 2023

Saturday, 22nd July – Metropolis, Fremantle WA

Monday, 24th July – The Gov, Adelaide SA

Wednesday, 26th July – The Forum, Melbourne VIC

Thursday, 27th July – Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Tickets are on sale Friday, 3rd March at 9am local time via Destroy All Lines. You can register for a pre-sale over here.

Further Reading

Pierce The Veil Release New Single, ‘Pass The Nirvana’

Love Letter To A Record: Beartooth On Limp Bizkit’s ‘Chocolate Starfish And The Hot Dog Flavored Water’

Beartooth Announce 2019 Australian Tour