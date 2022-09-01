Pierce The Veil Release New Single, ‘Pass The Nirvana’

Pierce The Veil are back with their first new music since 2016. The San Diego group have shared ‘Pass The Nirvana’, their first single since 2016’s Misadventures LP.

The release coincides with Pierce the Veil’s return to touring in North America. As they’ve indicated on social media, ‘Pass The Nirvana’ is “just the beginning, we can’t wait for you to hear what we’ve been working on.”

Pierce The Veil – ‘Pass The Nirvana’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The band’s front person Vic Fuentes descried ‘Pass the Nirvana’ as a song “about the many horrible traumas that the youth of America have endured over the past few years.”

Fuentes continued: “COVID, no proms, no graduations, an insurrection, school shootings. The list goes on. Their lives have been tossed around like clothes in a dryer, as the tensions within our country have infiltrated our own homes, friends, and families. To me, the song represents a euphoric detachment from all of that anxiety and stress and about finding some form of peace or nirvana.”

Pierce The Veil have recently been enjoying a pop culture resurgence, largely thanks to TikTok. The social media platform has helped send their Platinum-selling track ‘King For A Day’ (from 2012’s Collide With the Sky) back to the top of the Billboard Hard Rock streaming chart, a decade after its release.

Further Reading

Hold The Phone… Could A Mallrat & Pierce The Veil Collab Be Happening?!

Pierce The Veil Drummer “Stepping Away” From Band Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Watch Pierce The Veil Perform Soundgarden’s ‘Black Hole Sun’ In Honour Of Chris Cornell