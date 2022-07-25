Pi’erre Bourne Announces Debut Headline Australian Tour

American rapper and producer Pi’erre Bourne has announced an Australian tour for later this year, performing three shows in December. The dates will mark Bourne’s first headline tour of the country, after he last toured here in 2017, supporting Drake on his Boy Meets World arena run.

Bourne’s 2022 tour will kick off at the Triffid in Brisbane on Tuesday, 13th December before heading to 170 Russell in Melbourne the following night. The Australian run will wrap up on Friday, 16th December at Sydney’s Metro Theatre before heading to Powerstation in Auckland the next evening.

Watch Pi’erre Bourne’s Video for ‘Couch’/’Drunk and Nasty’

Pi’erre’s forthcoming Australian tour follows a big few years, both in front of the mic and behind the desk, producing tracks for the likes of Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti and more. Last year, he received his first Grammy Award, for his production work on Kanye West‘s Jesus Is King.

His latest studio album, The Life of Pi’erre 5, also arrived last year. He’s also released a string of collaborative records over the last few years, most recently Space Age Pimpin with Juicy J back in June.

Tickets for Pi’erre Bourne’s Australian tour will go on sale this Friday, 27th July. There’s a Frontier Members pre-sale that kicks off tomorrow (26th July) from 10am local time.

Pi’erre Bourne 2022 Australian Tour

Tuesday, 13th December – The Triffid, Brisbane

Tickets: Moshtix

Wednesday, 14th December – 170 Russell, Melbourne

Tickets: Moshtix

Friday, 16th December – Metro Theatre, Sydney

Tickets: Ticketek