Lil Uzi Vert Confirms Their Pronouns Are They/Them

After quietly updating their pronouns in their Instagram bio over the weekend, a representative for Lil Uzi Vert has confirmed they are now going by they/them.

The rapper is yet to speak publicly about their gender identity, but a spokesperson confirmed the change to Pitchfork earlier this week. Shortly after they updated their Instagram bio, the rapper Yeat tweeted “Yo they,” to which Lil Uzi replied, “Yo Yeat.”

Lil Uzi Vert Is One of the Most Prominent Artists in Rap to Use Non-Binary Pronouns

You ain’t even know I was real 🥺🔥 — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) July 20, 2022

Lil Uzi is one of many artists who have adopted they/them pronouns or come out as non-binary in recent years. The list includes the likes of Halsey, Demi Lovato and Kehlani, while closer to home, Australian singer-songwriter G Flip has been open about their identity over the last year, releasing latest single ‘Waste of Space’ last week to coincide with International Non-Binary People’s Day.

In a heartfelt note shared alongside the song, G Flip discussed how, after coming out as non-binary, they received a flood of messages – many positive, such as parents reaching out to ask how to support their non-binary child, but also a lot that were negative, hateful or invalidating.

“As I receive more and more of these messages, I realise how much education the world needs when it comes to gender identity. Even though I wasn’t sure if I’d ever release this song, the more I thought about it, I realised how much the world needs this song,” they wrote at the time.

“Representation in the media matters. I, along with so many other gender non-conforming souls, are here. We are present and we are going to make noise so that this generation and future generations aren’t ostracised for being their beautiful, authentic selves.”

Earlier this month, Lil Uzi Vert announced they were readying an EP titled Red & White, which will serve as a precursor to forthcoming album Pink Tape. Their last studio album was 2020’s Eternal Atake.

