Polaris Announce Australian Tour with August Burns Red, Kublai Khan TX and Currents

Sydney metalcore outfit Polaris have announced an Australian tour in support of their forthcoming third album, Fatalism. The band will play seven shows around the country in September, joined by a trio of American bands: August Burns Red, Kublai Khan TX and Currents.

The tour will kick off at Perth’s Metro City on Thursday, 7th September, before shows in Melbourne, Adelaide, Canberra, Newcastle and Brisbane. The run will wrap up with the band’s biggest ever hometown show, at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on Saturday, 16th September. See dates and venues below. Tickets are on sale Thursday, 8th June, with a pre-sale kicking off two days earlier. Sign up for that here.

Polaris – ‘Inhumane’

“I can’t wait to be hitting the road around Australia this September for our new album Fatalism. These are going to be some of our biggest headline shows to date and in venues I have dreamt about playing ever since I was a kid,” Polaris frontman Jamie Hails says.

“We’re so damn excited to be joined by none other than our friends in August Burns Red, Kublai Khan TX and Currents while bringing along our biggest production to date. Get your tickets and we will see you at the show!”

Fatalism is set to arrive on Friday, 1st September. The follow-up to 2020’s The Death of Me was announced earlier this month alongside lead single ‘Inhumane’. It was recorded in Melbourne with the Polaris’ live sound engineer Lance Prenc, who co-produced it with the band, mixed and mastered the record. Vocal recording duties were handled by Alpha Wolf guitarist Scottie Simpson.

“For us, fatalism is the resignation to the idea that you have no control over certain things, that some things are almost pre-determined and inevitable” drummer Daniel Furnari said when the band announced Fatalism last month.

“Which seems like a negative and almost fearful notion. But one of the reasons I was drawn to it as a concept and as an album title was that there’s almost a freedom in that idea too. Once you can accept that there are certain things you simply can’t control – it’s actually very liberating.”

Polaris Fatalism 2023 Australian Tour

with August Burns Red, Kublai Khan TX and Currents

Thursday, 7th September – Metro City, Perth

Saturday, 9th September – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne

Sunday, 10th September – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide

Tuesday, 12th September – UC Refectory, Canberra

Wednesday, 13th September – Bar on the Hill, Newcastle

Friday, 15th September – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Saturday, 16th September – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Tickets on sale Thursday, 8th June

Further Reading

Polaris On Their Rise, The Making Of ‘The Death of Me’ & Preparing To Take Things To The Next Level

The Acacia Strain Announce Australian Tour With Dying Wish

Trophy Eyes Announce New Album ‘Suicide and Sunshine’