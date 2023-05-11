The Acacia Strain Announce Australian Tour With Dying Wish

American deathcore outfit The Acacia Strain have announced they will return to Australia in September for the first time since 2017. The band will be joined on the run by US metalcore band Dying Wish – playing their debut Australian shows – along with Newcastle’s Volatile Ways.

The tour will kick off Thursday, 21st September at the Zoo in Brisbane, before shows in Newcastle, Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Geelong and Adelaide. It will wrap up Saturday, 30th September at Perth’s Amplifier Bar. See dates and venues below – tickets will go on sale next Wednesday, 17th May.

The Acacia Strain – ‘CHAIN’ (feat. Jacob Lilly)

Since The Acacia Strain last paid us a visit, the band have released two albums with 2019’s It Comes in Waves and 2020’s Slow Decay. Tomorrow (Friday, 12th May), the band will simultaneously release two more new albums: one titled Step Into the Light and another titled Failure Will Follow.

The band have released three singles in the lead-up to the albums dropping, starting with last year’s ‘Untended Graves’. They followed it up with ‘Fresh Bones’ in February this year, and last month shared ‘Chain’, featuring Chamber frontman Jacob Lilly.

Dying Wish, meanwhile, released debut album Fragments of a Bitter Memory in 2021. Last month, they returned with their first new music since that album arrived: a single called ‘Torn from Your Silhouette’. Novocastrians Volatile Ways, who will open all shows on the tour apart from Perth, released two-tracker You Died late last year, featuring the songs ‘Goddess of Rot’ and ‘Shoveled Into a Bag’.

The Acacia Strain 2023 Australian Tour

with Dying Wish and Volatile Ways

Thursday, 21st September – The Zoo, Brisbane

Friday, 22nd September – Hamilton Station, Newcastle

Saturday, 23rd September – Crowbar, Sydney

Sunday, 24th September – Tattersalls Hotel, Penrith

Tuesday, 26th September – UC Hub, Canberra

Wednesday, 27th September – Stay Gold, Melbourne

Thursday, 28th September – Barwon Club Hotel, Geelong

Friday, 29th September – Enigma Bar, Adelaide

Saturday, 30th September – Amplifier Bar, Perth (Volatile Ways not appearing)

Tickets are on sale Wednesday, 17th May

