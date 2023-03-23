Pond’s Nicholas Allbrook Announces Tour, Shares New Single ‘Round Round the Moon and All’

Pond frontman Nicholas Allbrook will release his fourth solo album, Manganese, in June. Today, Allbrook has announced an east coast album launch tour and shared the single, ‘Round Round the Moon and All’. It’s a spacious, pastoral track about “being love sick” and “crawling around” Carillon City shopping centre in Perth’s CBD while “on acid”. It features a flute solo from Thea Woodward.

In a statement, Allbrook said it’s “an old song I’ve never been able to record properly,” but that he and the members of his band were finally able to “make it work.” The single arrives alongside a live performance video filmed at Tunafish studio in Fremantle, where Allbrook is joined by Woodward, bassist Tayo Snowball and drummer Cam Potts.

Watch Nicholas Allbrook and Band Perform ‘Round Round the Moon and All’

Allbrook’s Australian tour – which will see him joined by his full band – will kick off Wednesday, 14th June at the Lansdowne in Sydney. Allbrook and co. will head to Melbourne’s Workers Club on Thursday ,15th June, and finish the tour at Brisbane’s Black Bear Lodge on Friday, 16th June. Tickets are on sale now.

‘Round Round the Moon and All’ is the second single to be released from Manganese ahead of its arrival on Friday, 9th June. Allbrook announced the album last month alongside lead single ‘Jackie’. Pre-orders are available here.

Earlier this month, Tame Impala shared the new single ‘Wings of Time’, lifted from the soundtrack from the upcoming film, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Allbrook, a former touring member of Tame Impala, co-wrote the song with Tame bandleader Kevin Parker.

“Being asked to do a track for the D&D soundtrack seemed like an unmissable opportunity to indulge in my long time love of fantasy prog rock,” Parker said at the time. “I recruited my good friend Nicholas Allbrook, who is the person I know appreciates this subject matter the most.

“We rented a villa in Spain, that kind of felt like a castle, for two nights whilst on tour for Primavera. That location got us in the right frame of mind and it went from there. We stayed up late coming up with weird ideas and song lyrics.”

Nicholas Allbrook 2023 Australian Tour

Wednesday, 14th June – The Lansdowne, Sydney NSW

Thursday, 15th Jun – Workers Club, Melbourne VIC

Friday, 16th Jun – Black Bear Lodge, Brisbane QLD

Tickets are on sale now.

