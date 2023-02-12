Western Australian psych-rocker Nicholas Allbrook is going solo once again, stepping away from Pond temporarily to release his new album Manganese. Set to drop on 9th June, Manganese is the latest in a run of albums from Allbrook, with his latest efforts being 2019’s Wabi Sabi Bruto Bruta and Surf II.

Following the release of fundraiser single ‘If I Hadn’t Met Feefee Brown’ last month, Allbrook has released ‘Jackie’ as the first preview of the forthcoming album. Accompanied by a music video directed by Alex Haygarth, ‘Jackie’ sees Allbrook ruminating on loss and hope in equal measure.

Nicholas Allbrook – ‘Jackie’

“This song is about my friend (whose name isn’t Jackie) who died in 2021,” Allbrook shared in a statement. “She was fantastic and the news left me with familiar feelings of guilt and regret and ‘why didn’t I do more or know better’.”

“I don’t usually get hit with creative bolts while running, but by the canal once in London I was struck with the hopeful image of her rowing away from the earth that had been so hurtful and hard, on a black lake surrounded by stars, finally finding peace and silence,” he added. “It felt nice to think about death like that, bathed in pale silver light rather than just cold.”

In celebration of the release of Jackie, Allbrook will play a pair of hometown shows in Fremantle, including a performance on 10th March at the Buffalo Club, and on 12th March at Mojos. Full details for these shows are available below.

Nicholas Allbrook – Managanese Tracklist

‘Commodore’ ‘Babbel’ ‘Manganese’ ‘Jackie’ ‘The Endless Jetty’ ‘Vale the Chord’ ‘Mazda’ ‘Round Round The Moon And All’ ‘The Night Before You Flew’

Nicholas Allbrook Live Dates

Friday, 10th March – Buffalo Club, Fremantle, WA

Sunday, 12th March – Mojos, Fremantle, WA

Tickets on sale now.

