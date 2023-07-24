Porter Robinson Announces 2023 Australian Headline Shows and This That Appearance

Porter Robinson is bringing the tour behind his latest album, Nurture, to Australia in November 2023. The American songwriter and producer will play headline shows in Melbourne and Sydney and appear at the This That festivals in Sandstone Point, QLD, and Newcastle, NSW.

Robinson hasn’t been to Australia for more than six years. In that time, he has released music under the alias Virtual Self and dished out a number of singles in the lead-up to Nurture. The latter album arrived in April 2021 and debuted atop Billboard‘s Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart in the US.

Porter Robinson – ‘Everything Goes On’

More recently, Robinson contributed the song ‘Everything Goes On’ to soundtrack for the League of Legends’ video game, Star Guardian. He also made a guest appearance on ‘Still Here (with the ones I came with)’, a track from Skrillex’s 2023 LP, Quest For Fire. Robinson was previously signed to Skrillex’s label, OWSLA.

Australian DJ and producer jamesjamesjames will support Porter Robinson at his Melbourne and Sydney headline dates. The complete lineup for This That 2023 will be revealed on Wednesday, 26th July.

Porter Robinson 2023 Australian Tour

w/ jamesjamesjames (Melbourne and Sydney)

Saturday, 4th November – This That Festival @ Sandstone Point QLD

Monday, 6th November – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne VIC

Friday, 10th November – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW

Saturday, 11th November – This That Festival @ Newcastle NSW

Tickets on sale Friday, 28th July via Ticketek

