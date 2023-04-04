THIS THAT Festival Confirms Dates for 2023 Events in Sandstone Point and Newcastle

THIS THAT Festival has confirmed dates for two events in Sandstone Point in Queensland and Newcastle later this year. The festivals will take place on Saturday, 4th November, and Saturday, 11th November, respectively.

The announcement follows the abrupt cancellation of two THIS THAT dates in the same cities in October and November last year, with organisers blaming “a combination of issues” for the decision to abandon the events.

Polish Club: ‘Stop For A Minute’

“​This is due to a combination of issues, including the current level of market saturation resulting in supply chain issues and labour shortages, difficult economic conditions including ballooning insurance premiums and infrastructure costs, and the forecast of ongoing extreme weather patterns,” organisers wrote at the time. “So many factors that have the potential to lessen the experience we want to always deliver.”

Artists like Earl Sweatshirt, Ruby Fields, Dear Seattle, and more were locked in to perform.

THIS THAT had already thrown two festivals earlier in 2022, with artists like Budjerah, Client Liaison, and Polish Club, performing in Newcastle and Sandstone Point.

There’s no word yet on when the lineup for THIS THAT 2023 will drop, although organisers promise that this will be the “biggest festival to date”.

THIS THAT 2023

Saturday, 4th November – Sandstone Point Hotel, QLD

Saturday, 11th November – Wickham Park, Newcastle NSW

You can sign up for pre-sale tickets via THIS THAT.

