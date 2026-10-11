Powderfinger Announce 18-Date Australian Reunion Tour In Travelling Big Top

The wait is finally over! Powderfinger have unveiled the full itinerary for their long-awaited 2027 Australian reunion tour, announcing a massive 18-date run inside a travelling, stadium-sized big top (!!!!!)

Following last week’s confirmation that the beloved Brisbane rock legends were officially getting back together, the band have now revealed they’ll hit six Australian cities across September and October next year, marking their first full-scale live tour since calling it quits in 2010.

“We are absolutely ecstatic to be coming together to play again” – Powderfinger

The tour will kick off with four hometown shows at Brisbane Showgrounds from Friday, 3rd September, before heading to Cairns, Perth, Sydney, Adelaide and Melbourne, wrapping up with four shows at Melbourne Park Oval in late October.

But rather than simply booking a string of traditional concert venues, Powderfinger are doing things a little differently.

The band will perform inside a massive travelling big top, described as part festival, part spectacle and part rock ‘n’ roll circus, with both standing and seated ticket options, curated food and drink offerings and an atmosphere designed to bring thousands of fans together.

“We are absolutely ecstatic to be coming together to play again,” the band said in a joint statement.

“Over the years there have been tons of suggestions for us to go back on the road but, until now, it never felt quite right or lined up for all of us.”

They continued: “We have always been so grateful for the continued support from our long-term fans and over the years we’ve picked up a lot of new ones who have never seen us play. So, it feels right to bring all of these people (including our kids who were too young to see us play) together for a special run of shows around the country next year.”

And there’ll be plenty of homegrown talent along for the ride.

Powderfinger will personally curate an all-Aussie lineup of support acts, with different emerging and established artists joining the bill across the tour.

The band say supporting the wider Australian music industry – including the crews, managers and creatives working behind the scenes – is a major focus of the reunion.

A special support announcement is expected during AusMusic Month this November.

The tour will also partner with Mission Australia, raising funds and awareness to support vulnerable Australians experiencing homelessness and related hardships. Further details about the partnership and how fans can get involved will be announced at a later date.

The reunion marks an extraordinary comeback for Bernard Fanning, Darren Middleton, Ian Haug, Jon Coghill and John ‘JC’ Collins, who originally formed Powderfinger in Brisbane in 1989.

Across their career, the band released seven studio albums, scored five ARIA #1 albums and collected 18 ARIA Awards, while delivering some of Australia’s most enduring rock anthems, including My Happiness, These Days, On My Mind, Sunsets and Pick You Up.

Their final Sunsets Farewell Tour in 2010 drew more than 300,000 fans, culminating in their last show on 13th November that year.

Now, 17 years later, they’re preparing to create a whole new set of memories.

“People often tell us that our music is connected to their most treasured and joyous memories,” the band said.

“We hope to spread a little more of that joy when we make our way around the country with some of Australia’s best established and upcoming talent, and to make some new memories for us all.”

Fans can also read an exclusive interview with all five members in the next edition of The Big Issue, available from Tuesday, 13th October.

Check out the full itinerary below!

Friday, 3rd September – Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane QLD

– Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane QLD Saturday, 4th September – Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane QLD

– Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane QLD Friday, 10th September – Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane QLD

– Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane QLD Saturday, 11th September – Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane QLD

– Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane QLD Friday, 17th September – Cazalys Stadium, Cairns QLD

– Cazalys Stadium, Cairns QLD Saturday, 18th September – Cazalys Stadium, Cairns QLD

– Cazalys Stadium, Cairns QLD Friday, 24th September – Wellington Square, Perth WA

– Wellington Square, Perth WA Saturday, 25th September – Wellington Square, Perth WA

– Wellington Square, Perth WA Friday, 1st October – The Domain, Sydney NSW

– The Domain, Sydney NSW Saturday, 2nd October – The Domain, Sydney NSW

– The Domain, Sydney NSW Friday, 8th October – The Domain, Sydney NSW

– The Domain, Sydney NSW Saturday, 9th October – The Domain, Sydney NSW

– The Domain, Sydney NSW Friday, 15th October – Ellis Park, Adelaide SA

– Ellis Park, Adelaide SA Saturday, 16th October – Ellis Park, Adelaide SA

– Ellis Park, Adelaide SA Friday, 22nd October – Melbourne Park Oval, Melbourne VIC

– Melbourne Park Oval, Melbourne VIC Saturday, 23rd October – Melbourne Park Oval, Melbourne VIC

– Melbourne Park Oval, Melbourne VIC Friday, 29th October – Melbourne Park Oval, Melbourne VIC

– Melbourne Park Oval, Melbourne VIC Saturday, 30th October – Melbourne Park Oval, Melbourne VIC

TICKET ONSALE TIMES

All times local – until allocation exhausted

Sign up at powderfinger.com now for pre-sales from Wed 14 October

General on-sale from Mon 19 October

All shows are All Ages.

It is strongly recommended that anyone 14 and under purchase a seated ticket, subject to availability. All patrons under 18 must be accompanied by a responsible adult aged 18+.

A responsible adult must also hold a valid ticket to the show.



BRISBANE

Artist + Telstra Presales: Wed 14 Oct, 10am AEST

Live Nation Presale: Fri 16 Oct, 11am AEST

General Public Onsale: Mon 19 Oct, 10am AEST



CAIRNS

Artist + Telstra Presales: Wed 14 Oct, 11am AEST

Live Nation Presale: Fri 16 Oct, 12pm AEST

General Public Onsale: Mon 19 Oct, 11am AEST



PERTH

Artist + Telstra Presales: Wed 14 Oct, 11am AWST

Live Nation Presale: Fri 16 Oct, 12pm AWST

General Public Onsale: Mon 19 Oct, 11am AWST



ADELAIDE

Artist + Telstra Presales: Wed 14 Oct, 1pm ACDT

Live Nation Presale: Fri 16 Oct, 2pm ACDT

General Public Onsale: Mon 19 Oct, 1pm ACDT



SYDNEY

Artist + Telstra Presales: Wed 14 Oct, 1pm AEDT

Live Nation Presale: Fri 16 Oct, 2pm AEDT

General Public Onsale: Mon 19 Oct, 1pm AEDT



MELBOURNE

Artist + Telstra Presales: Wed 14 Oct, 10am AEDT

Live Nation Presale: Fri 16 Oct, 11am AEDT

General Public Onsale: Mon 19 Oct, 10am AEDT

For complete tour & ticket information, visit: livenation.com.au

Further Reading

Powderfinger Officially Reunite, Announce First Australian Tour In 16 Years

Are Powderfinger Reuniting? Cryptic Clues Have Fans Convinced Something Big Is Coming

triple j’s Hottest 100 Of Australian Songs: The Complete List