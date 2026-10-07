Are Powderfinger Reuniting? Cryptic Clues Have Fans Convinced Something Big Is Coming

Something very Powderfinger-shaped appears to be brewing, with a mysterious teaser campaign sending reunion speculation into overdrive.

Cryptic billboards have started popping up across Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane this week, loaded with numbers and clues that appear to reference the beloved Aussie rockers.

And if that wasn’t enough to get the rumour mill churning, Powderfinger’s official Instagram account is following a mysterious new account sharing the teasers.

The campaign began attracting attention on Tuesday, 6th October, with billboards featuring a cryptic string of figures including: “ALBUMS: 7, FLIGHTS: 33, CREW: 235, MEMBERS: 5.”

But fans have since started uncovering some considerably more specific potential Powderfinger Easter eggs.

According to The Courier Mail, one Brisbane billboard includes the date 13.11.2010 buried amongst its numbers.

That just happens to be 13th November 2010 – the date Powderfinger played their final show at Brisbane’s Riverstage before calling it quits.

Other clues seemingly nod towards the band’s history at the ARIA Awards and on triple j’s Hottest 100.

“TOP: 06” has reportedly appeared at Melbourne Central, potentially referencing Pick You Up reaching #6 in the 1996 Hottest 100, while “TOP: 08” has surfaced at Flinders Street Station – the same position The Day You Come landed in the 1998 countdown.

And then there’s the social media trail.

A mysterious Instagram account operating under the handle @thereturnoftheelectrichorsemen has appeared alongside the campaign – a name fans believe could reference (The Return Of) The Electric Horseman, the closing track from Powderfinger’s 1996 album Double Allergic.

Its bio contains five horse emojis, potentially representing Powderfinger’s five members: Bernard Fanning, Darren Middleton, Ian Haug, John Collins and Jon Coghill.

Most intriguingly, Powderfinger’s official Instagram account is following it, while the band’s Facebook page has reportedly interacted with posts from the mysterious account.

So, what the fuckety fuck does it all mean?

For now, nobody knows…

No member of Powderfinger has officially confirmed their involvement in the campaign or announced a reunion, and The Music reports that the band had not responded to media requests for comment at the time of publication.

The clues could conceivably be pointing towards some kind of reunion activity, while the apparent Double Allergic reference arrives as the landmark album approaches its 30th anniversary.

But until Powderfinger themselves spill the beans, exactly what’s being teased remains firmly in the realm of speculation.

The band famously called time on their career with 2010’s Sunsets farewell tour, culminating with that final hometown show at Brisbane Riverstage.

All five members later reunited remotely in May 2020 for their One Night Lonely livestream, raising more than $500,000 for Support Act and Beyond Blue. At the time, however, the band stressed the performance was a one-off.

Six years later, it appears the Electric Horsemen may be stirring again…

Watch this space!

Further Reading

triple j’s Hottest 100 Of Australian Songs: The Complete List

Love Letter To A Record: Darren Middleton On The Beatles’ ‘Let It Be’

Listen To Cub Sport’s Gorgeous Cover Of Powderfinger’s ‘These Days’