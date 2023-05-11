Promiseland Festival is Giving Away a ‘Golden Ticket’ 

Gold Coast roots and R&B festival Promiseland has announced it’ll be giving away a ‘Golden Ticket’ to one festival-goer this year. The winner will receive two nights’ accommodation on the Goldie over the festival weekend, unlimited drinks and food at the festival, private transfer to and from the festival, as well as meet and greets with the festival headliners and exclusive backstage access.

To enter, you’ll have to grab a ticket to the festival before Wednesday, 31st May. If you’re lucky, you’ll receive the ticket in the mail in June.

Ms. Lauryn Hill: Doo-Wop (That Thing)

Promiseland is returning to the Gold Coast this year with Ms. Lauryn Hill locked as the headliner. It’s Hill’s first tour of the country in four years, and it’ll coincide with the 25th anniversary of her groundbreaking record, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

Other artists on the lineup include Sydney’s ONEFOUR, Davido, Nigerian singer Tems, Katchafire, and more. Check out the full bill below.

Promiseland will return to the Gold Coast’s Doug Jennings Park on Saturday, 30th September and Sunday, 1st October.

Promiseland 2023

Ms Lauryn Hill

Davido

Tems

Fireboy DML

L.A.B

Ayra Starr

Koffee

ONEFOUR

Aaradhna

DJ Noiz

Fiji

House of Shem

Inner Circle

Katchafire

Kojey Radical

Lojay

Maleek Berry

Musa Keys

Peter Andre

Pheelz

Rebel Souljahz

Scorpion Kings

Stan Walker

Stonebwoy

The Compozers

Uncle Waffles

+ more

Saturday, 30th September to Sunday, 1st October – Doug Jennings Park, Gold Coast QLD

Tickets on sale now via Promiseland.

