Quality Used Cars to Launch New Album ‘Quality of Life’ at Brunswick Ballroom

Melbourne/Naarm folk-rock and alt-country quintet Quality Used Cars will release their second album, Quality of Life, on Friday, 4th August. It’s coming out via Spoilsport Records, who’ve had a stellar 12 months, releasing albums by Dragnet, KOSMETIKA, Delivery and Hot Tubs Time Machine.

Quality Used Cars – which consists of vocalist Francis Tait and instrumentalists Hannah McKittrick, Benny Leahy, Isobel Caldwell and Ryan Leahy – are hosting an album launch party at Melbourne’s Brunswick Ballroom on Friday, 25th August. They’re inviting friends and contemporaries Eaten By Dogs, Michael Beach and Back Pocket along to support.

Quality Used Cars – ‘When My Ship Comes In’

‘When My Ship Comes In’ is the latest single lifted from Quality of Life. It’s an eight-minute rambling folk song. “I wanted it to be a bit of a meditation on feeling useless,” Tait said in a statement. As the song progresses, Tait counterbalances his down-on-your-luck musings with a more optimistic outlook.

“[It’s also about] the process of getting yourself up and going again and being appreciative of all that’s beautiful around you,” he said. “It’s sort of a love song, but also a love yourself song.”

‘When My Ship Comes In’ will feature on Quality of Life alongside previous singles ‘Since the World’s Been Turning Upside Down’, ‘Me and Damon Drinking Beers at the Grandview Hotel’ and ‘I’ve Never Felt More Alive’. Pre-order/pre-save the album here.

Quality Used Cars Quality of Life Album Launch

Friday, 25th August – Brunswick Ballroom, Melbourne VIC

w/ Eaten By Dogs, Michael Beach and Back Pocket

Tickets on sale now

Further Reading

NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

Kosmetika Fire up the Synths on the Goth-Pop ‘Psycho TV’

Delivery Confront Ego On New Single, ‘The Complex’