NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is updated once a week with our favourite Australian releases from the preceding seven days. This week’s playlist is led by ‘Brand New’, the lead single from 18-year old Boorloo/Perth rapper Brazen Barbie’s forthcoming EP. There’s also a spirited debut from Birdz collaborator Fred Leone, heartfelt and direct singer-songwriter entries from Fanny Lumsden, Alex Gow and Quality Used Cars, garage punk that blows from Naarm/Melbourne’s Blowers, and plenty more.

The New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists and support the Australian music industry. So, grab your headphones or aux cable and press play on this week’s must-hear new releases. (Head here to find previous instalments of the playlist.)

New Aus Music Playlist – July ’23

New additions 21/07/2023

Brazen Barbie – Brand New

bodies of divine infinite and eternal spirit – song for fear

Fred Leone – Yirimi Gundir

Royel Otis – Adored

Fanny Lumsden – Ugly Flowers

Alexander Gow – In the Grip of Something

Quality Used Cars – When My Ship Comes In

Hubcaps – Beside(s) Me

SEETALI – Angel Eyes

Bullant – Perfect Shelving Technique

Blowers – Fidel Gastro

Further Reading

Fanny Lumsden: “I Spill Food on Myself and Run Into the Door – I’m the Chaotic One”

Melbourne’s Future Static Unleash Heavy AF Cover Of Daddy Yankee’s ‘Gasolina’

PREMIERE: Jack Ladder Meets His Match in ‘Lombard Street’ Music Video

Budjerah Shares New Single, ‘Video Game’

Fred Leone Releases Debut Single ‘Yirimi Gundir’, Announces Tour