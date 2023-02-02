Rage Against the Machine, The White Stripes, Kate Bush and Missy Elliott Among Rock Hall 2023 Nominees

The nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as part of its class of 2023 have been revealed, with the likes of Rage Against the Machine, The White Stripes, Kate Bush and Missy Elliott among those in the shortlist.

Other potential 2023 inductees include Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, A Tribe Called Quest, Cyndi Lauper, Sheryl Crow, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Soundgarden, The Spinners and Warren Zevon. The majority of artists up for induction – Missy Elliott, Joy Division and New Order, the White Stripes, Lauper, Michael, Crow, Zevon and Nelson – are first-time nominees.

Congratulations to the #RockHall2023 Nominees. The Official Fan Vote is now open: https://t.co/TjN3wayVYy pic.twitter.com/Tmsfedhd94 — Rock Hall (@rockhall) February 1, 2023

This year’s shortlist marks Rage Against the Machine’s fifth nomination, while its the fourth for the Spinners. Soundgarden, A Tribe Called Quest and Iron Maiden are all up for induction for the second time. This year’s class of 2023 will be announced in May, with the ceremony taking place later in the year.

In a statement, Missy Elliott – who is the first female hip-hop artist to ever be nominated for the Rock Hall – said it was “an incredible honor” and that she was “so humbled and grateful to be counted” among the nominees. “This one hits extra different as I hope it opens doors for other female emcees to be recognized.”

Lauper, in her own statement, said: “Seeing my name on this year’s ballot with so many talents that I admire means so much to me. It has been a lifetime privilege to reach so many different kinds of fans with a message of following your own path (and having fun along the way, too).”

The 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place in November of last year, and inductees included Eminem, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, Eurythmics, Duran Duran and Pat Benatar. Dolly Parton was also inducted, after initially declining the nomination before saying she would “gracefully” accept induction.

