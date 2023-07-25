Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea Names His Three Favourite Australian Bands

Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea has listed his favourite Australian bands of all time, with veterans AC/DC, The Birthday Party, and disco slingers The Bee Gees. The bassist made the call on Twitter (or X, or whatever it’s called by the time of publication) on Sunday, and was quickly flooded with replies from local music fans.

Most people in the thread agreed that the three bands were solid choices, although some derided the lack of INXS, The Easybeats, Midnight Oil, or King Gizzard & The Lizard. Regarding the latter, one fan even took a jab at Flea about the number of albums RHCP has released compared to King Gizz.

the best australian bands ever are the birthday party, the bee gees and acdc https://t.co/Ru4UKJexDC — Flea (@flea333) July 22, 2023

“King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard: 24 studio albums since 2010. Red Hot Chili Peppers: 13 albums since 1982,” the user wrote, to which Flea responded with a swift: “All due respect, since ’83.”

Flea – real name Michael Balzary – was born in Melbourne in 1962 and moved to New York at the age of four. The bassist has maintained a close relationship with his home country over the years, owning a house in Moruya on the NSW South Coast from 1994 until earlier this year – when the pad went on the market for a cool $3 million.

all due respect, since '83 — Flea (@flea333) July 25, 2023

The band have toured numerous times over the year, the most recent being earlier this year when they circled the country with rapper Post Malone in tow. Music Feeds’ David James Young was in attendance at the Brisbane show, writing that returning guitarist John Frusciante was given “a hero’s welcome” by the crowd.

Red Hot Chili Peppers released two studio albums last year: Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen.

