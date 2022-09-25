The Red Hot Chili Peppers have honoured one of their heroes on their latest track, with Eddie Van Halen serving as the eponymous inspiration for ‘Eddie’. The new track will appear on the band’s second album of 2022, Return Of The Dream Canteen, next month.

Melodically reminiscent of material from the group’s 2002 album, By The Way, a statement from frontman Anthony Kiedis noted that the track immediately began to take shape following the passing of Van Halen in October 2022. “Sometimes we don’t realize how deeply affected and connected we are to artists until the day they die,” Kiedis said.

Red Hot Chili Peppers – ‘Eddie’

“Eddie Van Halen was a one of a kind,” he continued. “The day after his death Flea came into rehearsal with an emotional bassline. John, Chad and I started playing along and pretty soon with all our hearts, a song in his honor effortlessly unfolded.

“It felt good to be sad and care so much about a person who had given so much to our lives. Although the song doesn’t speak to Eddie by name, it talks about his early days on the Sunset Strip and the rock n roll tapestry that Van Halen painted on our minds. In the end, our song asks that you not remember Eddie for dying but for living his wildest dream.”

The Red Hot Chili Peppers announced the release of Return Of The Dream Canteen in July, just months after the release of Unlimited Love, their first new album with returning guitarist John Frusciante in 16 years. The group will also return to Australian shores in early 2023 for a headline tour to celebrate its release, accompanied by Post Malone.

Return Of The Dream Canteen is set for release on 14th October.

Red Hot Chili Peppers – Return Of The Dream Canteen

Tippa My Tongue Peace And Love Reach Out Eddie Fake As [email protected] Bella Roulette My Cigarette Afterlife Shoot Me A Smile Handful The Drummer Bag Of Grins La La La La La La La La Copperbelly Carry Me Home In The Snow

Red Hot Chili Peppers 2023 Australian Tour

With Post Malone

Sunday, 29th January, 2023 – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, 2nd February, 2023 – Accor Stadium, Sydney, NSW

Tuesday, 7th February, 2023 – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, 12th February, 2023 – Optus Stadium, Perth, WA

Tickets on sale now.

