RedHook Team Up with Yours Truly for New Single ‘Imposter’

RedHook have shared another single from their upcoming debut album, Postcard From a Living Hell. The band’s latest release is a collaboration with fellow Sydney pop-punk acolytes Yours Truly, with the latter’s Mikaila Delgado sharing lead vocal duties with RedHook’s Emmy Mack.
‘Imposter’ comes with a music video from director Colin Jeffs, whose CV includes film clips for JESSWAR, Windwaker and Jacob Lee. The video features both Mack and Delgado, as well as Mack’s RedHook bandmates and some eerie special effects.
RedHook – ‘Imposter’ ft. Yours Truly
The reaction to ‘Imposter’ has been positive, with triple j adding the single to high rotation and the video notching up 30k views within a couple of days of its release.
In a statement, Mack said ‘Imposter’ is her “equal fave song” on Postcard from a Living Hell, which is out on Friday, 21st April. “It’s a heavy, extra-terrestrial breakup anthem and it’s really just so damn special to me and to Mikaila,” said Mack.
‘Imposter’ follows the recent single ‘Off With Your Head’ and the Sly Withers collab ‘Soju’. RedHook will be joining The Smashing Pumpkins’ The World is a Vampire festival tour in April before embarking on a Postcard From a Living Hell headline run.
They’re also locked in for a couple of stops on UNIFY’s Off the Record series and the Mackay festival BE Social.
RedHook ‘Postcard From a Living Hell’ Tour 2023
- Thursday, 4th May – Solbar, Maroochydore QLD

- Friday, 5th May – The Brightside, Brisbane QLD

- Saturday, 6th May – Burleigh Bazaar, Burleigh Heads QLD

- Thursday, 11th May – The Prince Of Wales Hotel, Bunbury WA

- Friday, 12th May – Amplifier Bar, Perth WA

- Saturday, 13th May – Enigma Bar, Adelaide SA

- Friday, 19th May – UC Hub, Canberra ACT

- Saturday, 20th May – Corner Hotel, Melbourne VIC

- Thursday, 25th May – La La La’s, Wollongong NSW

- Friday, 26th May – The Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle NSW

- Saturday, 27th May – Crowbar, Sydney NSW

Disclaimer: Emmy Mack of RedHook is a part-time Music Feeds contributor