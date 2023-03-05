Site Changes, Cancellations and New Dates for The Smashing Pumpkins’ The World is a Vampire Festival

The Smashing Pumpkins‘ forthcoming The World is a Vampire festival tour has gained a Brisbane leg and additional events in both Sydney and Melbourne. The new Melbourne show – on Saturday, 22nd April – replaces the previously-announced Hastings Foreshore event. The planned events in Wollongong (on Saturday, 15th April) and Penrith (on Saturday, 29th April) have been cancelled.

With Bribie Island and the Gold Coast already on the program, southern Queenslanders will now have three chances to reminisce on the glory days of MTV-endorsed alt-rock when the festivities come to Brisbane’s Eatons Hill Hotel on Saturday, 15th April. The first show at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion – on Tuesday, 18th April – is sold out, leading to a second event on Wednesday, 19th April. As a result, the Newcastle leg has moved from 19th April to Saturday, 29th April.

The Smashing Pumpkins – ‘Bullet with Butterfly Wings’

According to a press release, the Wollongong and Penrith events were cancelled “due to circumstances out of our control.” However, tickets for these shows can be transferred to the new Sydney show on 19th April.

The scrubbing of the Hastings Foreshore leg is due to the threat of wet weather shutting the event down. Hastings tickets can be swapped for either the new Melbourne show (on 22nd April) or Ballarat’s Kyral Castle on Sunday, 23rd April.

The Smashing Pumpkins will headline the mini-festival with support from Jane’s Addiction, Amyl and the Sniffers, RedHook and more. There’ll also be professional wrestling matches between Billy Corgan’s NWA (National Wrestling Alliance) and the WAOA (Wrestling Alliance of Australia).

The World Is A Vampire Festival

The Smashing Pumpkins

Jane’s Addiction

Amyl and The Sniffers

RedHook

Battlesnake

NWA vs. WAOA pro wrestling

+ Local Openers

Dates & Venues

Saturday, 15th April – Stuart Park, Wollongong NSW – CANCELLED

– CANCELLED Saturday, 15th April – Eatons Hill Hotel, Brisbane QLD – NEW SHOW

Sunday, 16th April – Sandstone Point, Bribie Island QLD

Tuesday, 18th April – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW – SOLD OUT

Wednesday, 19th April – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW – NEW SHOW

Saturday, 22nd April – Hastings Foreshore, Mornington Peninsula VIC – RELOCATED

– RELOCATED Saturday, 22nd April – PICA, Port Melbourne VIC – NEW SHOW

Sunday, 23rd April – Kryal Castle, Ballarat VIC

Wednesday, 26th April – Adelaide Entertainment Centre SA

Thursday, 27th April – PICA, Port Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 29th April – Nepean Aerospace Park, Penrith NSW – CANCELLED

– CANCELLED Saturday, 29th April – Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle NSW – DATE CHANGED

Sunday, 30th April – Broadwater Parklands, Gold Coast QLD

