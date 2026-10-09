Remi Wolf Announces 2026 Australian Headline Shows In Sydney & Melbourne

Alt-pop sensation Remi Wolf is heading back down under this December, announcing two exclusive Australian headline shows alongside her appearances at Spilt Milk Festival 2026.

The US singer-songwriter will bring her genre-bending live show to Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Tuesday, 15th December, before hitting Melbourne’s Forum on Thursday, 17th December, with rising New York artist Leyla Ebrahimi joining her at both dates.



Remi Wolf – ‘I Won’t Cry’

The announcement arrives alongside the release of Wolf’s third studio album, Mud, out today (Friday, 9th October) via Island Records.

Spanning 11 tracks, the record marks a more grounded and vulnerable chapter for the artist, following the kaleidoscopic sounds of her previous albums, 2021’s Juno and 2024’s Big Ideas.

Led by the single Twiggy, Mud finds Wolf embracing warmer, more spacious production while retaining the adventurous musical spirit that has become her calling card.

The album was born out of a period of reflection following a whirlwind run of international touring, which saw Wolf sharing arena stages with the likes of Paramore, Olivia Rodrigo and Halsey, alongside her own increasingly ambitious headline shows.

A familiar face to Australian audiences, Wolf previously toured the country supporting Paramore in 2023, before returning for headline dates and her Laneway Festival debut in 2024.

She’s also made her mark on Aussie radio with a viral rendition of Amy Winehouse’s Valerie for triple j’s Like A Version.

With more than one billion global streams under her belt, Wolf has built a devoted following through tracks including Photo ID, Sexy Villain and Cinderella, alongside performances at major international festivals including Coachella, Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo.

Joining her for the two headline dates will be New York City-based singer-songwriter Leyla Ebrahimi, whose genre-fluid sound moves between dark synth-pop, dreamy dance-punk and fuzzy indie rock.

The emerging artist released her debut tracks i’m too pretty for this and nobody matters but You in 2025, with the latter co-produced by Alexander 23, whose credits include Olivia Rodrigo and Reneé Rapp.

Ebrahimi is currently working on her debut album.

In addition to the Sydney and Melbourne headline shows, Wolf will perform at every stop on the 2026 Spilt Milk Festival tour.

Frontier Members can access a 24-hour presale from Tuesday, 13th October at 11am local time, before general tickets go on sale Wednesday, 14th October at 12pm local time.

Check out the headline dates below.

Remi Wolf 2026 Australian Tour

With special guest Leyla Ebrahimi

Tuesday, 15th December – Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW (Licensed All Ages)

– Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW (Licensed All Ages) Thursday, 17th December – Forum, Melbourne VIC (18+)

Frontier Members presale: Tuesday, 13th October, 11am local time

General tickets: Wednesday, 14th October, 12pm local time ​via frontiertouring.com/remiwolf

Further Reading

Lewis Capaldi & RAYE Lead Spilt Milk’s Huge 2026 Lineup

Love Letter to a Record: Franko Gonzo on Remi Wolf’s ‘Disco Man’

Remi Wolf Announces Sophomore Album ‘Big Ideas’ And Releases First Single ‘Cindrella’