As December Falls Announce 2027 Australian Tour

UK alt-rock favourites As December Falls are heading back Down Under, announcing a five-date Australian headline tour for April 2027 following their sold-out debut visit earlier this year.

The Nottingham outfit will return to stages across the country, kicking things off at Brisbane’s Brightside Outdoors on Monday, 19th April, before making their way to Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.



As December Falls – ‘Nervous’ (Ft. Solence)

The announcement comes after the band made their Australian headline debut in February 2026, selling out venues along the east coast and proving that their infectious brand of anthemic alternative rock has found a devoted audience on our shores.

Fronted by powerhouse vocalist Bethany Hunter, As December Falls have spent recent years building a formidable international following with their blend of punchy riffs, emotionally charged songwriting and massive singalong choruses.

And they’ve got plenty to celebrate heading into their next Aussie adventure.

Their latest album, Everything’s On Fire But I’m Fine, released in 2025, marked a major milestone for the band, becoming their first record to crack the UK Top 10.

The achievement followed years of relentless touring and a steadily growing international fanbase, with the trio also picking up Best UK Breakthrough Act at the Heavy Music Awards.

Along the way, they’ve made appearances at major international festivals including Download, Slam Dunk, 2000trees and Rock For People, while support slots with Black Veil Brides and Dance Gavin Dance have helped introduce their music to even wider audiences.

Now, As December Falls are gearing up for another chapter, recently unveiling their latest single Nervous.

The track sees the band leaning into a brighter, poppier sound, pairing their trademark high-energy approach with an infectious chorus about the butterflies, excitement and awkward uncertainty of being around someone who makes you completely lose your cool.

With more new music reportedly on the way, Aussie fans can expect a healthy mix of fresh material and established favourites when the band returns next April.

The five-date tour will also mark the band’s first headline visits to Adelaide and Perth, giving fans beyond the east coast a chance to experience their live show.

Destroy All Lines presale tickets will be available from Friday, 13th November at 10am local time, before general public tickets go on sale Tuesday, 17th November at 11am local time.

Check out the full itinerary below!

As December Falls – Australian Tour 2027

With special guests TBA

Monday, 19th April — Brightside Outdoors, Brisbane QLD

— Brightside Outdoors, Brisbane QLD Tuesday, 20th April — Crowbar, Sydney NSW

— Crowbar, Sydney NSW Thursday, 22nd April — Max Watts, Melbourne VIC

— Max Watts, Melbourne VIC Friday, 23rd April — Jive Bar, Adelaide SA

— Jive Bar, Adelaide SA Saturday, 24th April — Lynotts Lounge, Perth WA

DAL Presale: Friday, 13th November 2026 — 10am local time

General Onsale: Tuesday, 17th November 2026 — 11am local time

Tickets and further information via Destroy All Lines

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