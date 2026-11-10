WAAX Announce ‘Femme Values’ Australian Tour, Championing Women & Emerging Artists

WAAX are putting a girl-power spin on one of heavy music’s most iconic touring concepts, announcing The Femme Values Tour, a travelling mini-festival curated by frontwoman Marie “Maz” DeVita that’s set to hit four Aussie cities in February and March 2027.

Taking inspo from the legendary Family Values tours of the ’90s, the new venture will put women, diversity and emerging Australian talent front and centre, with WAAX headlining every stop and a hand-picked lineup of local artists joining them along the way.

WAAX – ‘UH OH! (Bardcore Girls)’

The tour will kick off at Sydney’s Crowbar on Saturday, 27th February, before heading to Melbourne’s Night Cat on Friday, 5th March, Adelaide’s Lion Arts Factory on Saturday, 6th March and Brisbane’s Crowbar on Saturday, 13th March.

And in a particularly cool twist, fans will have the opportunity to help shape the bill.

Opening acts in each city will be selected through a social media campaign, with music lovers encouraged to nominate their favourite emerging artists by commenting on WAAX’s posts or tagging #femmevalues.

The lineups will be unveiled one city at a time, beginning with Sydney on Monday, 16th November, followed by Melbourne on 23rd November, Adelaide on 30th November and Brisbane on 7th December.

For DeVita, the initiative is about creating opportunities for the next generation of Australian musicians at a time when live music pathways are becoming increasingly difficult to navigate.

“It’s more important than ever to nurture emerging Australian talent, as many festivals and opportunities are becoming harder to come by,” she says.

“I’m so proud of Australian music and can’t wait to share the stage with some of the country’s most exciting artists!”

The announcement arrives during a major new chapter for WAAX, who returned in 2026 with their third studio album, Angel’s Mess.

The record earned the band an ARIA Award nomination for Best Hard Rock Album, marking another milestone in a career that has already delivered two ARIA Top 20 albums, two Gold-certified singles and performances everywhere from Splendour In The Grass and SXSW to the Sydney Opera House.

But Angel’s Mess was born out of a particularly turbulent period for DeVita.

Following a transformative songwriting stint in Los Angeles in 2023, which included co-writing All I Am for Ninajirachi’s multi-ARIA-winning album I Love My Computer, the singer relocated to LA permanently in 2024.

There, she set about rebuilding WAAX after a period of personal and professional upheaval, channelling three years of songwriting into a record shaped by uncertainty, fractured relationships and creative reinvention.

Working alongside songwriting collaborator Gab Strum and longtime producer Miro Mackie, DeVita spent two intensive months in a North Hollywood studio bringing the album to life.

The result was Angel’s Mess, a chaotic but cathartic collection that marked WAAX’s return with renewed purpose.

And for DeVita, the record also represents a declaration of independence and a commitment to continuing the project on her own terms.

“I am not done yet,” she says.

“I feel in my heart that I owe it to myself and the community I have built to continue and more so to show a formidable woman can be solely at the helm.”

WAAX have already spent much of 2026 taking the album around the world, including two US tours that delivered their first sold-out headline shows in Los Angeles and New York, alongside a national Australian album tour in May.

The band will also support The Amity Affliction at the Sydney Opera House this December before returning to headline their own curated shows next year.

With The Femme Values Tour, DeVita is now looking to channel that momentum into something bigger than WAAX themselves, shining a spotlight on the next wave of homegrown talent.

Early bird tickets are available now for fans signed up to WAAX’s mailing list, with general public tickets going on sale Thursday, 12th November at 10am AEDT.

Check out the full tour itinerary below.

WAAX – The Femme Values Tour 2027

Curated by Maz DeVita, featuring emerging Australian artists to be announced

Saturday, 27th February — Crowbar, Sydney NSW (Gadigal Country)

— Crowbar, Sydney NSW (Gadigal Country) Friday, 5th March — The Night Cat, Melbourne VIC (Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung Country)

— The Night Cat, Melbourne VIC (Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung Country) Saturday, 6th March — Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide SA (Kaurna Yerta)

— Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide SA (Kaurna Yerta) Saturday, 13th March — Crowbar, Brisbane QLD (Turrbal & Jagera Country)

Lineup Announcements

Monday, 16th November: Sydney

Sydney Monday, 23rd November: Melbourne

Melbourne Monday, 30th November: Adelaide

Adelaide Monday, 7th December: Brisbane

General onsale: Thursday, 12th November 2026 – 10am AEDT

Early bird access: Available now via WAAX’s mailing list.

Fans can nominate emerging artists through WAAX’s social media using #femmevalues.

Tickets and further information via WAAX’s ticketing link

Further Reading

Amyl And The Sniffers Expand 2027 Australian Summer Tour

triple j’s 100 Best Unearthed Discoveries: The Complete List

WAAX to Return as Solo Project for Singer Maz DeVita, Tour Dates Announced