Rihanna to Headline NFL Super Bowl Halftime Show, Taylor Swift Reportedly Turned Down Offer

Rihanna will headline next year’s Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in February. It will mark the singer’s first Super Bowl slot and first public performance in some five years, after appearing at the 2018 Grammy Awards to perform ‘Wild Thoughts’ with DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller.

The news was announced this morning by Rihanna, the NFL (who have rebranded their socials as National Fenty League) and Apple Music, who are the new sponsors of the show after Pepsi held that title for roughly a decade.

The news of Rihanna’s headline slot at next year’s Super Bowl – which will take place on February 12 in Glendale, Arizona – comes after it was reported that Taylor Swift, who had been rumoured to perform at next year’s game, had turned down an offer to focus on continuing to re-record her back catalogue.

In response to a legal dispute over the master recordings of her first six albums, Swift has been re-recording those albums to regain control. Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version) both arrived last year, with four more albums – 2006’s Taylor Swift, 2010’s Speak Now, 2014’s 1989 and 2017’s Reputation – left to complete.

Rihanna, meanwhile, last released an album in 2016, with her acclaimed record ANTI. Since then, she has sporadically hinted at new music being in the way. “You’re not gonna expect what you hear, just put that in your mind,” she said last year, speaking to a journalist on the red carpet for the Savage X Fenty Show Vol.3 special. “Whatever you know of Rihanna is not gonna be what you hear. I’m really experimenting.”

This year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show was headlined by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar, and also featured guest appearances from 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak.

