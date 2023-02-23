Riot Grrrl Pioneers Bratmobile Are Getting Back Together

Riot grrrl icons Bratmobile have announced plans to reunite for their first show in over 20 years. Sadly though, it’s not happening in Australia.

The femme punk act, who burst out of the same early-nineties American scene that also birthed the likes of Bikini Kill, Sleater-Kinney and more, will get back together to headline the 2023 Mosswood Meltdown festival in Oakland, California on Sunday, 2nd July.

Bratmobile – ‘Eating Toothpaste’

“It’s been more than 20 years since our last tour, and life has changed and grown in many ways,” original vocalist Allison Wolfe and drummer Molly Neuman posted in a joint statement on Instagram.

“In 2019, we got the original lineup back together to play a big birthday party for our band sister, Tobi Vail of Bikini Kill. After the show, we talked about playing again, but it wasn’t the right time, and then… 2020. Now we are both living in Los Angeles, and when the opportunity to play this special show in one of our hometowns came up, we decided to go for it.”

The pair then went on to reveal that, sadly, guitarist Erin Smith wouldn’t be able to join in for the big reunion show due to prior commitments.

“But we’re hoping we’ll be able to play together with her again in the near future,” they clarified.

“We will be playing this show with a few other people—Rose Melberg on guitar, Audrey Marrs on keys, and Marty Key on bass-—who will try to fill the gap and honor her riffs.”

Bratmobile released their debut album, Pottymouth, in 1993, followed up by The Real Janelle EP in 1994. Their sophomore LP, Ladies, Women and Girls, didn’t arrive for another six years (2000), with their third and final album (so far, at least), Girls Get Busy, landing in 2002.

If you’re a Bratmobile super-fan, you can grab tickets to their big reunion show in California right here. Otherwise, here’s hoping some Australian dates could be on the cards for the near future…

Til then, you can catch Bratmobile’s sisters in riot grrrl punk, Bikini Kill, touring down under for the first time in 25 years later this month.

Further Reading

Bikini Kill Have Announced Their First Australian Tour In 25 Years

Bikini Kill to Speak at Sydney Opera House’s All About Women Festival

Doja Cat Wants to Make a Hardcore Punk Album