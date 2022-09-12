River Sounds Festival Organiser Calls Out Sexual Harassment That Occurred At 2022 Event:

Bellingen music festival River Sounds, which had its debut event last month, has shared a public statement condemning incidents of sexual harassment which are alleged to have taken place at the festival. In the post, shared to the festival’s Instagram page last week, festival director Ben Lewis said it had come to his attention that “sexual harassment incidents [occurred] at the event”, perpetrated by “men aged in their early 40s” and directed towards “young females under the age of 18.”

“The actions of these lowlife scum ruined the festival experience for the youths they targeted,” Lewis said. “I want to express how sorry I am that incidents of this nature [occurred] at River Sounds, and I want to apologise to any individual impacted by this appalling behaviour.”

Read River Sounds Festival Director Ben Lewis’ Statement Below

Lewis proceeded to call out those who “think it’s ok to harass anyone in society, let alone sexually harass under aged females”, describing them as the “lowest of the low.” He continued: “You are weak. Your behaviour has no place in society. You’re not welcome at my future events.

“It’s time to stand up against the minority scum who continue to act in this way. If you witness this shit, gather your friends and shut it down. Everyone deserves to be safe, and to have the freedom to do whatever they choose.”

Lewis also apologised to festival headliners Regurgitator, after the band received negative feedback about a video which was played on loop during their set of a cartoon figure urinating. The graphic was intended to be played while the band performed their Unit song ‘I Piss Alone’, but was never designed to be looped. “It was River Sounds who looped the video (not Regurgitator), and in hindsight it was a poor choice,” Lewis said. “I apologise if this video caused offense to anyone in the audience.”

After numerous postponements due to COVID-19, the inaugural edition of River Sounds took place across three days – from Friday, 19th to Sunday, 21st August – at Bellingen Showgrounds. Aside from Regurgitator, the lineup also included Baker Boy, Alex the Astronaut and more.

If you need assistance, 1800 RESPECT – the National Sexual Assault, Domestic and Family Violence Counselling Service — can be reached on 1800 737 732.