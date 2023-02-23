WA’s ROAM Festival Cancelled, New Event to Take Place in Perth CBD

Electronic music festival ROAM was due to take place from Friday, 3rd through Sunday, 5th March at a location within 90 minutes of Perth CBD. Earlier this week, organisers announced the event’s cancellation, citing the “the collapse of Festicket” and “the late withdrawal of our original venue.”

But at the end of the rainbow, life has just begun for ROAM, with the majority of the festival acts – including Anna Lunoe, Helena Hauff, Sub Focus and Bradley Zero – lined up for a couple of “make good” shows at Perth’s Metro City Concert Club.

Helena Hauff – Boiler Room: Streaming From Isolation

ROAM’s Metro City event will take place across three stages on Saturday, 4th and Sunday, 5th March. Tickets for each of the two days must be bought separately. The Saturday lineup includes Overmono, Cassettes For Kids, Godlands B2B Lucille Croft, Late Nite Tuff Guy and loads more.

On Sunday, Sub Focus and Willaris. K will each play a DJ set, alongside sets from Montell2099, Set Mo, X CLUB. and an all-nighter from Little Fritter & Wongo.

Regarding the last-minute cancellation and re-fashioning of the event, organisers said, “Despite our best efforts to relocate the event at the 11th hour, concerns around the new venue could not be resolved to the satisfaction our customers and stakeholders alike.”

They apologised for their “lack of public communication throughout” the process of trying – and failing – to secure a satisfactory replacement venue.

ROAM Perth City

Saturday, 4th March – Metro City, Perth WA

Netsky

Shockone

K Motionz

Lee Mvtthews

Godlands B2B Lucille Croft

Sly Chaos

Solomon France

The Upbeats B2B State Of Mind

V o e

Wyn

Zombie Cats

Overmono

Anna Lunoe

Cassettes For Kids

Helena Hauff

I. Jordan

Jaguar

Late Nite Tuff Guy

Paris

Sam Alfred

Ben Miller

Hwls

Latifa Tee

Sunday, 5th March – Metro City, Perth WA

Sub Focus (DJ Set) + MC ID

Born On Road

Hamdi

Interplanetary Criminal

Montell2099

Notion

Ren Zukii

Subsonic B2B Flowidus

Terrence & Phillip

Turno

AK Sports

Bradley Zero

Jordan Brando

LF System

Mainphase

Pretty Girl

Set Mo

Stüm

Willaris. K (DJ set)

X CLUB.

Stage Takeover by Need2freak

Little Fritter & Wongo *All Night Long*

