Pitch Music & Arts Announces 2023 Festival Program

The lineup has landed for Pitch Music & Arts festival. The 2023 edition of the event will feature dance floor favourites Four Tet, Helena Hauff, OVERMONO, Nightmares on Wax, and many more. There will also be plenty of local talent on offer, with Mildlife, Soju Gang, and BIG WETT also on board.
The ticket ballot is open from now until Wednesday, 2nd November 2022, and for the first time includes the Pitch Pledge, a commitment to treat the Grampian Plains environment and each other respectfully.
Four Tet – ‘Baby’
Running from 10th to 14th March 2023, the full program of sights, sounds, and tastes will include art installations, yoga classes, a range of food options, and markets stocked with goods made by ethical creatives.
The 2022 edition of the festival included art from Clayton Blake, Burning Man’s 2018 winner of best art, and Adnate, painter of the tallest ever mural on a building in the Southern Hemisphere at one of the housing commission flats in Collingwood. Pitch’s arts program for 2023 will be announced soon.
This will be the sixth edition of the Pitch Music & Arts festival, with music across three stages and the event as a whole designed to be “a hub rich with creativity and self-expression.” Patrons are encouraged to enter the ballot early as the event sold out in 2022.
Pitch Music & Arts 2023
- ABSOLUTE.
- AK Sports
- Âme
- Anetha
- Ayebatonye
- Ben UFO
- Bertie
- BIG WETT
- Bradley Zero
- C.FRIM X MIRASIA
- Call Super
- Cassie Raptor
- Club Angel
- Daria Kolosova
- DAWS
- Dax J
- DJ EZ
- DJ Heartstring
- DJ Stingray 313
- DJ Tennis
- Effy
- Ewan McVicar
- Fatima Yamaha (Live)
- FJAAK DJ
- Four Tet
- François X
- HALFQUEEN
- Héctor Oaks
- Helena Hauff
- I.JORDAN
- IN2STELLAR
- Interplanetary Criminal
- Jaguar
- Jennifer Cardini
- Juicy Romance
- Jyoty
- Kalyani
- KAS:ST
- Kelly Lee Owens (DJ Set)
- KETTAMA
- Ki/Ki
- Kim Ann Foxman
- Leon Vynehall (LIVE)
- LSDXOXO
- m8riarchy
- Major League DJz
- Mano Le Tough
- Marie Montexier
- Mildlife
- Miley Serious
- Moderat (LIVE)
- Nightmares On Wax
- NLV
- Overmono (Live)
- Parfait
- Paula Tape
- Peach
- Pretty Girl (LIVE)
- Roi Perez
- RONA.
- Ryan Elliott
- Sam Alfred x STÜM
- Soju Gang
- Sophie McAlister
- SWIM
- Tama Sumo x Lakuti
- Tinlicker (LIVE)
- u.r.trax
- Yarra
- Yikes
- Young Marco
Dates & Venue
- Friday, 10th–Tuesday, 14th March 2023 – Moyston, VIC
Register for the ticket ballot here. Ballot registrations close on Wednesday, 2nd November at 3:00pm AEDT. General on sale begins at 12:00pm Thursday, 10th November.
