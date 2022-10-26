Pitch Music & Arts Announces 2023 Festival Program

The lineup has landed for Pitch Music & Arts festival. The 2023 edition of the event will feature dance floor favourites Four Tet, Helena Hauff, OVERMONO, Nightmares on Wax, and many more. There will also be plenty of local talent on offer, with Mildlife, Soju Gang, and BIG WETT also on board.

The ticket ballot is open from now until Wednesday, 2nd November 2022, and for the first time includes the Pitch Pledge, a commitment to treat the Grampian Plains environment and each other respectfully.

Running from 10th to 14th March 2023, the full program of sights, sounds, and tastes will include art installations, yoga classes, a range of food options, and markets stocked with goods made by ethical creatives.

The 2022 edition of the festival included art from Clayton Blake, Burning Man’s 2018 winner of best art, and Adnate, painter of the tallest ever mural on a building in the Southern Hemisphere at one of the housing commission flats in Collingwood. Pitch’s arts program for 2023 will be announced soon.

This will be the sixth edition of the Pitch Music & Arts festival, with music across three stages and the event as a whole designed to be “a hub rich with creativity and self-expression.” Patrons are encouraged to enter the ballot early as the event sold out in 2022.

Pitch Music & Arts 2023

ABSOLUTE.

AK Sports

Âme

Anetha

Ayebatonye

Ben UFO

Bertie

BIG WETT

Bradley Zero

C.FRIM X MIRASIA

Call Super

Cassie Raptor

Club Angel

Daria Kolosova

DAWS

Dax J

DJ EZ

DJ Heartstring

DJ Stingray 313

DJ Tennis

Effy

Ewan McVicar

Fatima Yamaha (Live)

FJAAK DJ

Four Tet

François X

HALFQUEEN

Héctor Oaks

Helena Hauff

I.JORDAN

IN2STELLAR

Interplanetary Criminal

Jaguar

Jennifer Cardini

Juicy Romance

Jyoty

Kalyani

KAS:ST

Kelly Lee Owens (DJ Set)

KETTAMA

Ki/Ki

Kim Ann Foxman

Leon Vynehall (LIVE)

LSDXOXO

m8riarchy

Major League DJz

Mano Le Tough

Marie Montexier

Mildlife

Miley Serious

Moderat (LIVE)

Nightmares On Wax

NLV

Overmono (Live)

Parfait

Paula Tape

Peach

Pretty Girl (LIVE)

Roi Perez

RONA.

Ryan Elliott

Sam Alfred x STÜM

Soju Gang

Sophie McAlister

SWIM

Tama Sumo x Lakuti

Tinlicker (LIVE)

u.r.trax

Yarra

Yikes

Young Marco

Dates & Venue

Friday, 10th–Tuesday, 14th March 2023 – Moyston, VIC

Register for the ticket ballot here. Ballot registrations close on Wednesday, 2nd November at 3:00pm AEDT. General on sale begins at 12:00pm Thursday, 10th November.

