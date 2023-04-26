RockWiz is hitting the road! The beloved Aussie music and comedy quiz show has announced a national theatre tour of Australia to celebrate the country’s largest independent music and entertainment company, Mushroom Group, turning 50.

Honouring five decades of music, hosts Julia Zemiro, Brian Nankervis, Dugald McAndrew, the RocKwiz OrKestra and a bunch of special guests from the Mushroom roster will be bringing their classic hijinks to four theatres around the country between June and August, visiting music fans in Perth, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

‘It is an honour to be part of Mushroom’s 50th birthday celebrations,” Julia said in a press statement.

“The stories of a 21-year-old Michael Gudinski starting this company are wonderful and have always held me in their thrall. Rockwiz salutes Mushroom will take you on that journey with stories, tributes, and the power of some of the best music our country has produced.”

While Brian added: “Mushroom acts have been a constant source of inspiration for RocKwiz since we

began … in terms of the questions we ask, or the artists that we feature … so to celebrate this iconic organisation is a thrill and an honour”.

He continued: “My overflowing music collection, on singles, albums or CDs, is dominated by Mushroom acts who’ve been given the encouragement and support essential to continue lighting our lives and keeping us dancing. RocKwiz and Mushroom… rock and roll nirvana”,” he continued.”.

Some of Mushroom’s most iconic acts include Skyhooks, Split Enz, Paul Kelly, Kylie Minogue, Jimmy Barnes and Vance Joy.

You can catch all the dates and ticketing details for the Rockwiz Salutes Mushroom 50 Tour, down below.

Wednesday, 21st June – Astor Theatre, Perth, WA

Friday, 30th June – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, 7th July – Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, 2nd August – Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets on sale Monday, 1st May (12pm AEST) via Ticketmaster and Ticketek.

RocKwiz members pre-sale starts Thursday, 27th April (1pm AEST), while the venue and ticketing pre-sale kicks off Friday, 28th April (1pm AEST).

