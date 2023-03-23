Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper Announce New Date for Geelong A Day on the Green Show

Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper have announced a new date for the Geelong leg of their Day on the Green tour, after Stewart was forced to cancel due to illness last week. The initial show was meant to take place on Saturday, 18th March, but Stewart pulled the plug at the 11th hour because of a throat infection.

“Late this morning I was advised that I have a viral infection and my throat is too irritated to sing,” he wrote on Twitter. “I’m only human and sometimes get sick just like you do. My greatest joy is performing for you, so I’m doing everything I can to get on the mend and back on stage!”

Rod Stewart: ‘Rhythm Of My Heart’

The rescheduled show will now take place on Friday, 31st March at Mt Duneed Estate in Geelong. As usual, tickets bought for the original date will be valid for the new show.

There are a number of shows remaining on the tour, including two A Day on the Green shows in Mount Cotton up in Queensland, and in Bowral. Stewart, Lauper, and Jon Stevens have some additional shows scheduled for Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena and the Roche Estate in the Hunter Valley. See below for all remaining dates and relevant details.

The tour was first meant to go ahead way back in 2020 but was delayed repeatedly due to COVID.

Rod Stewart 2023 Tour Dates

With Cyndi Lauper & Jon Stevens.

Saturday, 25th March – A Day On The Green, Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton, QLD (Lic. All Ages)

Sunday, 26th March – A Day On The Green, Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton, QLD (Lic. All Ages)

Wednesday, 29th March – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Friday, 31st March – A Day On The Green, Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong VIC NEW SHOW

Saturday, 1st April – Roche Estate, Hunter Valley, NSW

Sunday, 2nd April – A Day On The Green, Centennial Vineyards, Bowral, NSW (Lic. All Ages)

Tickets on sale now via Ticketmaster.

