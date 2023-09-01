Watch SAFIA Cover Dido’s ‘White Flag’ for Like a Version

SAFIA dropped by the triple j studios to cover Dido’s 2003 track ‘White Flag’ for Like A Version. The Canberra trio kept it fairly simple, switching out the strings and drum track for a warm synth and burbling bass line.

“This is one of those songs that has lived in the depths of my subconcious, and I presume many other peoples’ subconscious, for many years,” said vocalist Ben Woolner about the cover. “And it doesn’t get annoying. The chorus, every time, it hits me.”

SAFIA: ‘White Flag’ (Dido Cover)

The trio also performed their recent single ‘Float’, off their upcoming album A Lover’s Guide To A Lucid Dream, which will arrive on Friday, 22nd September. The album is the follow-up to 2019 record Story’s Start or End.

“’Float explores the feeling of yearning to more effortfully flow with life,” the band shared about the track when it was released earlier in August. “It was the first song written for the album and remained unchanged throughout the entire process. We’ve only grown more fond of it over time.”

Today the band have shared a new single, the title track from the record – which you can hear below. You’ll be able to catch SAFIA out on the road from October to December on a headline tour in support of the new album; the tour kicks off in Canberra on Friday, 27th October, wrapping up over in Perth on Saturday, 2nd December. Check out the full run of dates below.

The trio are also locked into this year’s Yours & Owls Festival, which takes place on Saturday, 14th and Sunday, 15th October.

SAFIA 2023 Tour Dates

Friday, 27th October – Kambri @ ANU, Canberra ACT

Friday, 3rd November – The Roundhouse, Sydney NSW

Saturday, 4th November – King Street Bandroom, Newcastle NSW

Friday, 17th November – Hobart Uni Bar, Hobart TAS

Saturday, 18th November – The Forum, Melbourne VIC

Friday, 24th November – Burleigh Bazaar, Gold Coast QLD

Saturday, 25th November – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Friday, 1st December – Hindley St Hall, Adelaide SA

Saturday, 2nd December – Ice Cream Factory, Perth WA

Tickets on sale now.

Further Reading

Earl Sweatshirt, Lil Tjay Lead Yours & Owls 2023 Lineup

SAFIA On New Perspectives & Conquering Second Album Syndrome

SAFIA Provide The Goods For Like A Version With Hauntingly Sweet QOTSA Cover