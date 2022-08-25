Sam Fender Adds Extra Sydney Show To Australian Tour

Sam Fender has added a new date to his upcoming Australian tour. Tickets for Fender’s show at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Tuesday, 22nd November have sold out, leading Fender to announce a second Sydney show at the Hordern Pavilion on Saturday, 26th November.

Fender’s shows at the Palace Foreshore in Melbourne and Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall are also sold out. It’s easy to understand why: with the release of 2021’s Seventeen Going Under, Fender solidified himself as a star of contemporary music, nabbing a Mercury Prize nomination, as well as a BRIT nomination for British Album of the Year.

Sam Fender – ‘Seventeen Going Under’

Fender was recently included on the lineup for Adelaide’s inaugural Harvest Rock festival, which is taking place on Saturday, 19th and Sunday, 20th November at Rymill Park and Rodney Park. Harvest Rock will also feature Jack White (in his only Australian show), Crowded House, The Black Crowes, Khruangnbin, Groove Armada and more.

General public ticket sales for Fender’s Hordern Pavilion date will commence at 12pm AEST on Tuesday, 30th August. A pre-sale session for Secret Sounds subscribers commences at 12pm AEST on Monday, 29th August.

Sam Fender Australian Tour 2022

Friday, 18th November – Palace Foreshore, Melbourne (18+) – SOLD OUT

Tuesday, 22nd November – Enmore Theatre, Sydney (Lic/All Ages) – SOLD OUT

Thursday, 24th November – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane (Lic/All Ages) – SOLD OUT

Saturday, 26th November – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney (18+) – NEW SHOW

