Sam Smith Announces 2023 Australian Arena Tour

Sam Smith has announced a run of Australian headline shows for later this year.

The ‘Unholy’ hitmaker will land in Australia in late October, playing arenas in all major cities around the country. They’ll kick things off in Adelaide on October 28th, before heading to Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane and finally ending up in Auckland. Check out the full run of dates below.

Sam Smith: ‘Unholy’

The tour will be in support of their new album Gloria, which will hit shelves at the end of January. The record has been spearheaded by ‘Unholy’, their collab with Kim Petras that has sat at the top of the ARIA charts for five weeks. “It feels like emotional, sexual and spiritual liberation,” Smith says of the new record. “It feels like I’ve got my faith back, in my job. So it was beautiful, with this album, to sing freely again, for me. It feels like a coming of age”.

Gloria is Smith’s fourth studio album, following Love Goes, The Thrill of it All, and In The Lonely Hour.

The singer is actually currently in Australia – the other day they were spotted at a butchery in the Blue Mountains – and they’re due to play an exclusive set tonight at the d’Arenberg Cube winery in McLaren Vale, South Australia.

There’ll be two pre-sales running for tour tickets: a Telstra pre-sale, which will run from Friday, 13th January (more details here), and a Frontier members pre-sale, which will start on Monday, 16th January (more details here). Other ticket times will be staggered, see below.

Sam Smith Australian Tour 2023

