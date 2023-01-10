Luke Steele and Nick Littlemore are getting back together for a bunch of Empire of the Sun performances next month. Tickets for the pair’s Enmore Theatre show on Wednesday, 22nd February sold out on release, prompting them to add a second performance at the venue on Tuesday, 21st February.

Empire of the Sun will perform at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall on Saturday, 25th February and co-headline the Now & Again festival at Melbourne’s Werribee Racecourse on Saturday, 18th February. Tickets for the Brisbane show and the new Sydney date are on sale now.

Empire of the Sun – ‘Half Mast’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Empire of the Sun’s slot at Now & Again will be the group’s first live performance since a run of ten-year anniversary dates in 2019. They haven’t performed in Australia since January 2017. Now & Again will also feature performances from Gang of Youths, Tones And I, Sven Väth, Michael Bibi and more.

Steele and Littlemore’s latest EOTS album is 2016’s Two Vines. Steele released an album with new project H3000 in 2021 and his debut solo album, Listen To The Water, in 2022. Littlemore founded Vlossom with Cloud Control’s Alistair Wright and recently released the PNAU single ‘You Know What I Need’ ft. Troye Sivan.

