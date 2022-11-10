Saosin Announce 2023 Australian Tour

US post-hardcore icons Saosin are set to visit Australia for the first time in 13 years.

Fronted by original vocalist Anthony Green, the band will make their return for a headline tour in March of 2023.

WATCH: Saosin – ‘Voices’

The band will perform headline shows in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Perth. Fans can expect bangers from all of their acclaimed albums, from 2006’s self titled, 2009’s In Search Of Solid Ground, and 2016’s Along The Shadow.

With a lineup rounded out by guitarist Beau Burchell, bassist Chris Sorenson, and drummer Alex Rodriguez, Saosin burst onto the scene in 2003 with their explosive debut EP, Translating The Name, and quickly became one of post-hardcore music’s most influential bands.

Catch the details of their 2022 Australian tour below.

Saosin 2023 Australian Tour Dates

Early Bird Pre Sale Begins Tuesday, 15th November 9am local time

General Public on sale Thursday, 17th November at 9am local time

Thursday, 9th March – Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne VIC

Friday, 10th March – Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW

Saturday, 11th March – The Triffid, Brisbane QLD

Sunday, 12th March – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide SA

Tuesday, 14th March – Amplifier Bar, Perth WA

