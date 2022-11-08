Sum 41 Announce One-Off Melbourne Show in December

Canadian band Sum 41, best known for their early oughties pop-punk, have just announced a one-off show at Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre on Tuesday, 6th December. The show has been announced off the back of their eight date arena tour in support of The Offspring, which we wrote about here.

Sum 41 will be supported by Adelaide pop-punk duo and former Triple J Unearthed High winners, Teenage Jones, and heavier alt-rock five-piece, Terra.

Sum 41 to Perform at Northcote Theatre

Sum 41 hail from the era of bands with numbers in their names, and combined Beastie Boys-esque multi-part rap patterning with frat-boy punk and guitarmonies.

The band are also known for their hard touring (playing 300 shows in 2001 alone), lead singer Deryck Whibley’s marriage to another pop-punk icon, Avril Lavigne, and for being caught in the midst of a civil war in the Democratic Republic of the Congo – and the subsequent documentary.

The show is taking place at the Northcote Theatre, the newly revamped 1500 capacity venue in the multi-cultural inner-Melbourne suburb. Built in 1912, the theatre has been refurbished and will soon host Toro y Moi, Sharon Van Etten, Peaches and The Stranglers.

Sum 41 Melbourne 2022

Supported by Teenage Jones and Terra

Tuesday, 6th December – Northcote Theatre, Northcote

Tickets available here

