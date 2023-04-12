Set Times Announced for Ultra Australia 2023

The set times for the 2023 instalment of Ultra Australia are hot off the presses. The EDM extravaganza kicks off this Saturday at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl & Kings Domain at 3pm and runs til 11pm.

There’ll be artists and DJ’s serving up beats across four different stages all day long – the Ultra Main Stage, the Resistance stage, the UMF Radio stage and the Ultra Park Stage.

Ultra Australia 2022 (Official Aftermovie)

You might have to contend with a few clashes, with some big name artists scheduled to play at the same time. For example, Dutch DJ Hardwell is closing out the main stage at 9.30pm, at the same time Belgian techno duo Joyhauser are headlining the Resistance stage.

Other big names on this year’s Ultra lineup include Italian techno DJ Deborah De Luca, Dutch hardstyle duo Sub Zero Project, English producer Darren Styles, Sydney genre-shifter Timmy Trumpet, American dance producer ACRAZE, London-via-Amsterdam trance scenester Ben Gold, Dutch DJ Ferry Corsten, UK tropical house producer Jonas Blue and more.

You can peep the official set times down below.

Ultra Australia 2023 Set Times

Ultra Australia 2023 Lineup

ACRAZE

Ben Gold

Ferry Corsten

Jonas Blue

Joyhauser

Juliet Fox

Sneijder

Solarstone

Joining…

Darren Styles

Deborah De Luca

Hardwell

Sub Zero Project

Timmy Trumpet

Saturday, 15th April, 2023 – Sidney Myer Music Bowl & Kings Domain, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets on sale now.

Further Reading

Hardwell & Timmy Trumpet Lead Ultra Australia’s 2023 Phase 1 Lineup

Vengaboys Have Collabed With Timmy Trumpet For A Festival-Ready Version Of Their 1998 Hit ‘Up & Down’

Fatboy Slim, ICEHOUSE, Dan Sultan Added To Melbourne’s Live At The Bowl Lineup