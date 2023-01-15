Shakira has set a new streaming record, with her latest single ‘BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53’ receiving more than 63 million views on YouTube within its first 24 hours. It is the biggest debut of any Latin song on the platform to date.

The strangely-titled new track has received widespread popularity in the days since its release. It topped the iTunes charts in Spain, Mexico, the US and Italy and also broke the Spotify record for the biggest debut of any Spanish song, with 14.3 million streams in its first 24 hours.

Shakira – ‘BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53’

Recorded in August as a collaboration with Argentinian producer Bizarrap, the new single is described as a break-up song with lyrics directed at Shakira’s former partner, Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué. The pair first began a relationship in 2011, but split in 2022 amidst rumours of Piqué’s alleged infidelity.

The massive popularity of ‘BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53’, has not come without controversy, with Venezuelan singer Briella alleging that the track plagiarises the melody of her own song, ‘Solo Tú’. Notably, Shakira’s 2006 single ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ was also the subject of plagiarism claims, with Jerry Rivera accusing the singer of lifting the trumpets from his song ‘Amores Como el Nuestro’, though in that case Sony had obtained the relevant rights without his knowledge.

