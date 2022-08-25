Sharon Van Etten Announces 2022 Australian Tour

After being recently announced as part of the lineup for this year’s return edition of Meredith Music Festival, Sharon Van Etten has announced her own headline tour this December. The US singer-songwriter will kick off her headline run at Sydney Opera House on Thursday, 1st December, followed by shows in Brisbane, Fremantle and Melbourne.

She’ll wrap up the run with her appearance at Meredith – where she shares a bill with the likes of Caribou, Dry Cleaning, Yothu Yindi, Courtney Barnett and more – on Saturday, 10th December. Tickets for Brisbane, Fremantle and Melbourne will go on sale next Monday, 29th August at 9am AEST. Tickets for the Sydney show will go on sale next Thursday, 1st September.

Sharon Van Etten – ‘Mistakes’

Van Etten’s forthcoming tour will mark her first Australian shows since 2019, which came in support of that year’s Remind Me Tomorrow. Since then, she’s released a new album: We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong, which arrived in May of this year. Last year, she released a 10th anniversary edition of her 2010 album Epic, which included covers of songs on the album by the likes of Courtney Barnett, IDLES, Fiona Apple and more.

At the Brisbane and Melbourne shows of the forthcoming tour, she’ll be joined by Tanya Batts – aka BATTS. Van Etten recently collaborated with the Melbourne singer-songwriter on the single ‘Blue’, the first to be lifted from BATTS’ forthcoming album The Nightline. In Fremantle, she’ll be joined by Banjo Lucia.

Sharon Van Etten 2022 Australian Tour

Thursday, 1st December – Sydney Opera House, Sydney

Tickets: Sydney Opera House

Saturday, 3rd December – The Tivoli, Brisbane

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Monday, 5th December – Fremantle Arts Centre, Fremantle

Tickets: Oztix

Thursday, 8th December – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne

Tickets: Moshtix

Saturday, 10th December – Meredith Music Festival

Tickets: Meredith Music Festival

