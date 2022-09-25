Sleater-Kinney Releasing ‘Dig Me Out’ 25th Anniversary Covers Album

Sleater-Kinney have detailed their forthcoming covers album which will see artists reimagining the songs from their 1997 album, Dig Me Out, for its 25th anniversary. First announced back in April, the record will be released on 21st October.

Titled Dig Me In: A Dig Me Out Covers Album, the record sees the likes of Courtney Barnett, Wilco, The Linda Lindas, Low, and TV On The Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe covering tracks from the group’s third album. A portion of proceeds will also be donated to SMYRC, an LGBTQIA+ youth centre in Portland, Oregon.

Courtney Barnett – ‘Words And Guitar’

Alongside the full tracklist, the group have also shared Courtney Barnett’s version of ‘Words And Guitar’. Barnett has long been close friends with the band, performing with them on multiple occasions, and even featuring the band (including since-departed drummer Janet Weiss) in the video to her ‘Elevator Operator’ video.

“The artists who appear on Dig Me In have not so much covered the 13 original songs, but reinterpreted and reimagined them,” Sleater-Kinney said in a statement. “Through added layers or the subtraction of guitars and drums, they provide a new way into the songs.

“Fresh rage, joy, pain, reclamation, slyness, and longing,” they added. “Other interpretations slow down or stretch out the songs, trading urgency for contemplation, weariness or even a hint of ease.”

Released in April 1997, Dig Me Out arrived as Sleater-Kinney’s third album and helped to bring the group to a wider audience than before. Critically acclaimed for its emotional, electric delivery, and progressive, feminist lyrics, the record has since been considered one of the greatest of all time by numerous critics and publications.

Dig Me In: A Dig Me Out Covers Album will be released on 21st October.

Dig Me In: A Dig Me Out Covers Album – Various Artists

St. Vincent – ‘Dig Me Out’ Wilco – ‘One More Hour’ Margo Price – ‘Turn It On’ Tunde Adebimpe – ‘The Drama You’ve Been Craving’ Self Esteem – ‘Heart Factory’ Courtney Barnett – ‘Words And Guitar’ Black Belt Eagle Scout – ‘It’s Enough’ The Linda Lindas – ‘Little Babies’ Jason Isbell / Amanda Shires – ‘Not What You Want’ Tyler Cole – ‘Buy Her Candy’ Big Joanie – ‘Things You Say’ Low – ‘Dance Song ’97’ Nnamdï – ‘Jenny’

