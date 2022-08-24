Courtney Barnett has paid tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John, joining friends Sleater-Kinney for a live cover of ‘Physical’. The cover occurred during the Redmond, Washington date of Barnett’s touring Here And There festival, with Fred Armisen also joining the fun.

Barnett, Armisen, and Sleater-Kinney’s Corin Tucker all donned headbands for the performance, with Armisen and Tucker handling the majority of vocal duties. Armisen also demonstrated his exercise routine, keeping in line with Newton-John’s original video.

Sleater Kinney, Courtney Barnett & Fred Armisen – ‘Physical’

Olivia Newton-John passed away earlier this month at the age of 73. The globally-renowned musician and actress had been open about her decades-long battle with breast cancer, with her family revealing she had “passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California”.

Since her untimely passing, Newton-John’s legacy has been recognised and rediscovered, with her Hopelessly Devoted: The Hits compilation topping ARIA’s Australian albums chart and hitting number five on the ARIA Top 50 Albums chart.

Barnett announced the Here and There: B-Sides, Live Tracks + Demos compilation earlier this month. The limited edition release includes demos of unreleased songs by Julia Jacklin, The Beths and Caroline Rose and live versions of songs by Sleater-Kinney, Bedouine, Faye Webster and Hana Vu.

